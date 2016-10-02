City native looks to impress ECHL squad

The best-case scenario, of course, would be for Ian Harris to make the team. But when he takes to the ice today in Brampton, Ontario, it will be his first professional hockey training camp, and he knows he’ll really have to turn some heads.

So the next best thing would be for him to do well enough to play in a couple of the Brampton Beast’s ECHL preseason games. On Tuesday, the Beast will play in Kingston, Ontario, against the Elmira Jackals in the same building that Harris played his junior hockey for the Voyageurs last season.

After a Friday game in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Beast will play the Komets at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 10.

Harris, a 21-year-old forward, is from Fort Wayne, so he’d love to get the chance to avoid cuts and get to skate here.

“Of course, I do want to make to that far. To be able to play in my hometown, that would be very, very exciting,” Harris said. “We play a game Tuesday in Kingston against Elmira, so hopefully I can play in that game, do well and make an impression.”

Brampton is coached by former Komets captain Colin Chaulk, who coached Harris when he was a youngster in Fort Wayne, and it was Chaulk who set up Harris with his tryout for the Voyageurs of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League last season.

Harris, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, went on to tally 13 goals and 39 points in 51 games – he ascended to the top line – and he had four goals and 15 points in 12 playoff games.

Harris played at Culver Academy, then joined the now-defunct Fort Wayne Federals of the Great Lakes Junior Hockey League in 2011-12. After spending two seasons with the (Wisconsin) Dells Ducks, a Junior A Tier 3 team, he spent the 2014-15 season in the Eastern Hockey League with the New York Bobcats.

If Harris doesn’t make it with the Beast, a minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, he’s not sure where he’ll end up, but he wants to play hockey.

“It’s all hockey right now. I’m shooting for the stars, and hopefully it works out,” he said. “I just want to play my game and play well on the offensive side of the puck, hone in with my offensive skills. Hopefully I make good plays and I just have to play my game.”

