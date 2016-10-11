Decision time for K's

While the fans at Memorial Coliseum no doubt debated who should stay and who should go from the Komets’ roster, something coach Gary Graham, player/assistant coach Jamie Schaafsma and general manager David Franke will do this morning, some things are not really up for discussion.

• Forward Kyle Thomas, who was the star of training camp last year and played himself into a roster spot, has again showed he’s hungry. He had one goal and one assist in the Komets’ 4-2 preseason victory Monday over the Brampton Beast, giving him four goals and six points as Fort Wayne went 2-1-0 in exhibition play.

• Schaafsma, who is embracing his new role as assistant coach, seems poised to start better than last season when he didn’t score in the first 17 games.

“The captain set the tone,” Graham said. “He’s 33 and in the best shape of his life. He’s had a great camp and led on the ice by example.”

• The Komets have a lot of speed among their newcomers, most notably rookie Mike Cazzola and forward Brady Vail.

“We did a great job moving the puck and especially utilizing our speed,” goaltender Pat Nagle said, noting that Thomas’ goal, in which he won a race for the puck and scored into an empty net to finish the scoring, was a particularly nice play.

Nagle stopped 9 of 11 shots in relief of Eric Hartzell, who stopped 19 of 20.

• And the Komets will have some tough decisions before their regular-season opener Friday at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards. After defenseman Dan Milan came back from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the higher-level American Hockey League, and defenseman Carl Tremblay was released, Fort Wayne has 24 players vying for about 21 spots.

Forward Trevor Cheek remains in AHL camp with Tucson, complicating matters. And strong performances from players such as Curtis Leonard, who scored with a 50-foot shot, means there will be no easy decisions for the Komets in finalizing their roster, which they hope will be a good mix of speed, skill and toughness.

“I think we’re going to be a tough team that can play physical, in-your-face hockey, which is what we want to be,” Graham said, noting that Taylor Crunk went out to respond after Garrett Clarke doled out a “cheap shot” to team MVP Shawn Szydlowski along the Brampton bench.

Crunk and Szydlowski also scored for the Komets, while Brampton got its other goal from Reggie Traccitto, after a crossing pass from David Vallorani. The teams played an optional 3-on-3 overtime for practice, and Brampton’s Mike Vernace got the unofficial goal.

“We were already celebrating the end of training camp and (public address announcer) Larry Schmitt says, ‘Hey, it’s 3-on-3 just for practice.’ You could just see everybody like, ‘uhhhhh,’ ” Graham said. “I liked the first three periods, let’s put it that way. (Brampton) had a good push at the beginning of the second period and did some good things there, but I thought we were good defensively. We were tight.”

Fort Wayne native Ian Harris, a rookie, was scoreless with a minus-2 rating for Brampton.

