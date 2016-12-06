Early puck drop launches busy week: 4 games, 5 days

Komets at Toledo When: 10:30 a.m. today Radio: 1380 AM, 100.9 FM

The Komets will have to set their alarms. Not only are they playing a rare morning game – opening faceoff will be 10:30 a.m. in Toledo – but they also seemed to sleep through their last game at the Huntington Center.

The worst of Fort Wayne’s seven losses this season came Nov. 25, when it fell 7-1 to the Toledo Walleye (15-3-0).

Since then, the Komets (11-5-2) have lost 6-2 to Quad City on Nov. 26, rallied from four goals down in the third period to defeat Missouri 6-5 in overtime Friday, and rode the two goals and two assists of Shawn Szydlowski to a 4-2 victory Sunday over Utah.

“That last game there wasn’t fun for us at all. So we’re going back there with a different mindset,” Szydlowski said. “We’re carrying a couple wins with us and hopefully we’ll have some momentum.

“All the guys in this locker room, no one is happy or satisfied with just two wins. We want to beat Toledo now and we’re going in there with some confidence and motivation and we’re going for the two points.”

Forward Trevor Cheek, who had five goals and 13 points in 12 games, was called up Monday to the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners. Cheek began the season with Tucson but never got into a game.

The Komets were already without injured players Pat Nagle (ankle), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion) and Taylor Crunk (leg), but the good news is that recently signed Kyle Follmer can play defenseman or forward and has a goal in two games.

The Komets have four games in five days this week, skating at Cincinnati on Wednesday night before a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings begins at Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

“It’s going to be a tough week. There’s no doubt about it,” Komets coach Gary Graham said. “But we take it one game at a time. These guys are pros and they’re in good shape. We’ve got a little bit of help because we’re getting a little bit healthier.”

The morning start in Toledo is so students from local schools can attend. Such games are known for being well attended and particularly loud.

“Toledo is the best team in the league and it’s going to be a big challenge listening to ‘SpongeBob Square­Pants’ in front of 6,000 kids,” Graham said.

Skating in the morning isn’t new to the Komets, who normally practice at 10 a.m., and they should have a good night’s sleep because they traveled to Toledo on Monday afternoon.

“Management does great job. We’ll go over there early. We bus out at 3 o’clock and get to stay the night, have a good dinner there,” Graham said. “It’s a different routine for both teams, so you’ve got to take that out of the equation, but it is different (playing in the morning).”

