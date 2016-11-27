Fatigued K's burned by mental errors

The numbers may be alarming – they were outscored 13-3 in their last two games – but there’s no panic from the Komets. There’s simply belief things can be polished up with technique and effort, particularly in getting back defensively, and their conditioning also must improve.

As for injuries to key players, the Komets contend they’re not a factor after losing back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season.

“Nah, we’ve won with this lineup before, and it’s not an excuse,” coach Gary Graham said, after a 6-2 loss at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night to the Quad City Mallards, on the heels of a 7-1 loss Friday at Toledo.

“You haven’t seen us give up that many odd-man rushes in a game all season. We gave up countless ones. Guys look gassed, plain and simple. Whether it’s playing three in three (nights) – our schedule has been weird this season, and we’ll play one game in a week and then all of a sudden it’s three in three – we have got to start playing more games and getting in these situations and finding a way to be better.”

Despite an injured list that includes goaltender Pat Nagle, forward Taylor Crunk and defensemen Gabriel Beaupre and Bobby Shea, things looked better than they did at Toledo, where the Komets allowed four power-play goals and a short-handed goal.

The Komets took a 1-0 lead on a Kyle Thomas goal from 20 feet out 2:08 into the second period. But Andrew Panzarella, Kevin Gibson, Chris Francis and Michael Parks scored consecutively for Quad City (10-6-1), which had lost its first three games this season against Fort Wayne (9-5-2).

“It seemed like we kind of handed them the game with mental errors, like the odd-man rushes we were giving up,” said captain Jamie Schaafsma, adding the Komets must cut down on penalties. “In Toledo, too, we gave up odd-man rushes. I thought in the beginning of the season we were really good at limiting the other teams’ odd-man rushes and we seemed to get away from our game for whatever reason that is.”

Defenseman Cody Sol scored for the Komets 4:19 into the third period, off the rebound of a Gabriel Desjardins shot. Even after Fort Wayne defenseman Frank Schumacher stopped a goal by sweeping the puck off the goal line with his glove, the Mallards’ Jack Nevins took advantage of a line change for a 5-2 lead. Justin Kovacs added an empty-net goal in front of a crowd of 8,019.

The Komets had gotten an emotional 6-1 victory Thursday over the Kalamazoo Wings, hours after longtime broadcaster Bob Chase died at 90 from congestive heart failure. The players will attend a public viewing for Chase at the Coliseum from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday before playing Friday at the Coliseum against Missouri.

“Now’s the time to go over some video and really refocus and get back to playing a good, strong team game because, individually, we’ve got the horses, we’ve got some really good players,” Schaafsma said. “We’re not getting outclassed out there on the ice. We’re just making some mental errors that we need to try and address in practice, I think.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Eric Hartzell stopped 24 of 29 shots. Quad City’s C.J. Motte stopped 35 of 37 shots, including one by Garrett Thompson on a breakaway.

Note: Shawn Szydlowski’s camouflage jersey sold for $1,029 to benefit the Military Families program of Associated Churches. Sol’s went for the second highest amount, $1,000.

