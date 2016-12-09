For Komets, independence is no hindrance

Komets vs. Kalamazoo When: 8 p.m. today at Kalamazoo When: 7 p.m. Saturday Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

It was natural to wonder what the Komets’ ability to get quality players would be in the wake of their divorce from the Colorado Avalanche last summer and the realization that they would go through their 65th season without an NHL affiliation.

Twenty games in, though, the Komets have not only proved they have plenty of top-end players but also an impressive amount of depth to be successful this season.

Take their last game, a 2-0 victory Wednesday at Cincinnati, in which one goal was scored by Mason Baptista, who wasn’t a sure thing to make the team in October. The other was scored by Mike Cazzola, a rookie not many had heard of before this season. And the shutout came from Garrett Bartus, the fourth goaltender used this season and just up from the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Komets are 12-5-3 – that’s four points ahead of the pace last season when they won a division title and reached the conference finals in the playoffs – and they’ve gotten contributions from almost everyone heading into the home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings that begins tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Shawn Szydlowski is back to his two-time team MVP form with 12 goals and 27 points in 19 games. Kyle Thomas, who has 10 goals and 22 points in 20 games, is playing at an all-star level. The improvement of players such as Cody Sol, Curtis Leonard and even captain Jamie Schaafsma, who got off to a slow start last season, is noticeable.

But the resiliency has really stood out, and not just in the Komets’ ability to make huge comebacks in games, as they did Dec. 2 by rallying from a four-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Missouri Mavericks 6-5 in overtime.

The Komets have been decimated by injuries to Schaafsma (concussion), goalie Pat Nagle (ankle), defenseman Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), forward Taylor Crunk (leg), Leonard (ankle) and forward Gabriel Desjardins (nose). And two of their most talented players, Brady Vail and Trevor Cheek, were called up to the American Hockey League and there’s no telling when, or if, they’ll be back.

The Komets are likely making yet another addition to their roster – Stephon Thorne, who helped them to the 2012 championship in the Central Hockey League, tweeted Thursday that he’s returning – and he will join players such as Devin Mantha and Kyle Follmer, who both signed recently and contributed immediately.

Credit should be given to general manager David Franke and coach Gary Graham for pursuing as many players from last season’s team as they could in the offseason, and even navigating the late-summer loss of assistant coach Konstantin Shafranov by replacing him with a player/assistant, Schaafsma.

But there are things that need to be fixed. The problems that dogged them most last season – bad penalties, letting down late in periods and missing defensive assignments – continue to be problematic.

Fort Wayne leads the ECHL in penalty minutes per game with 20.95 and it’s been short-handed 98 times with only 73 power plays. Those numbers ­aren’t helped by lukewarm success rates on the power play (ranked 14th at 16.4 percent) and penalty kill (ninth at 84.7). And while the Komets lead the league with seven short-handed goals, they’ve given up a league-worst six.

The best news may be that they finish strong – they’ve outscored opponents 31-16 in the third period – and that fans can rest easier knowing that the Komets are competitive as the only independent team in the ECHL.

Heck, they may be much more than just competitive.

