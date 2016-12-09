

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' Mike Embach, right, looks for a teammate to pass the puck to as Wings' Sean O'Rourke tries to block his path during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' players and fans celebrate after Garrett Thompson, second from left, scored the first goal during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Star Wars' Chewbacca chills on the ice during Star Wars Night during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' Devin Mantha, right, moves the puck as Wings' Lane Scheidl tries to keep up during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' Shawn Szydlowski moves the puck across the ice during the first period during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' Mike Embach, right, and Wings' Charlie Vasaturo rush towards the puck during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Komets' Jason Binkley hits the puck across the ice during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo Wings hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY