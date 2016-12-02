

Komets' Garrett Thompson moves the puck during the second period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' Jamie Schaafsma, left, tries to lock Mavericks' Radoslav Illo from moving the puck during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' fans toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Komets' first goal during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' Garrett Thompson, right, tries to move the puck away from Mavericks' Darren Nowick during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Mavericks' Luke Juha, right, tries to drag Komets' Garrett Thompson away from the goal during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' Cody Sol, left, and Mavericks' Tyler Elbrecht get into a fight seconds into the game during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' Devin Mantha pushes teddy bears into a pile after the Komets' first goal during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY



Komets' Cody Sol roars into the crowd after a fight seconds into the game during the first period of the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Missouri Mavericks hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday. GALLERY