Graham ejected; K's fall in OT

The Komets have won only 2 of 7 overtime games this season. But with coach Gary Graham having been ejected, getting a point in a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday night wasn’t a bad outcome for the Komets.

After Jordan Sims dropped him a pass, Shawn O’Donnell fired a 35-foot shot that was blocked by Fort Wayne defenseman Curtis Leonard. O’Donnell got a second chance and fired it past goaltender Pat Nagle to cement the victory. Nagle stopped 23 of 28 shots in front of 6,526 fans at U.S. Bank Arena. With the purple ice to promote cancer awareness, the Cyclones got four assists from Sims, the son of former Komets coach and player Al Sims.

The Cyclones (23-21-4) scored on 2 of 5 power plays. The Komets (27-14-5) were 0 for 1. The teams combined for 67 penalty minutes and four fights.

A game that was already chippy went to another level in the second period, when Cincinnati’s Christiaan Minella sent Will Weber headfirst into the boards behind the Fort Wayne net just before Nick Huard’s second goal of the night tied it at 3 for Cincinnati.

Referee Ben Moser didn’t penalize Minella and Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista jumped into the Cyclones’ post-goal celebration to fight Jonathan Diaby at 11:44. Graham was ejected for berating the officials, leaving the coaching duties to player/assistant Jamie Schaafsma.