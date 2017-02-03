Graham sees each foe as worthy

Komets vs. Rapid City When: 8 p.m. today at Indy When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Coach Gary Graham talks often about the need for the Komets to raise the level of their game to that of the ECHL’s top teams – he’s ­stated that until they play with the discipline of league-best Toledo, they won’t be able to have postseason success – but if the opponent is at the other end of the spectrum then Graham tries to keep that knowledge to himself.

If the Komets are playing a struggling team, as they will at 8 p.m. tonight at Memorial Coliseum, mentioning a poor win/loss record may not make Fort Wayne as much go for the jugular as go downhill.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t talk about (an opponent’s woes). The reason why is, in my experience, when we do talk about that then we lose,” said Graham, whose Komets (24-14-4) are in second place in the Central Division but 14 points back of Toledo.

“What ends up happening is you end up creating a false sense of security with the group. I’m telling you right now, it doesn’t work. So, I just stay off of that. I just stay on the theme of ‘we’ve just got to take care of business.’ I’m sure the guys know. They don’t need to hear me talking about it.”

Rapid City (15-21-7) is at the bottom of the Mountain Division and has lost five of its last eight games. But anything can happen, just as Cincinnati found out Wednesday with a 3-1 home loss to the Rush, and Graham will choose his words wisely in his pre-game talk with his team.

“I think every opponent in this league is a worthy adversary. I ­really do,” said Graham, whose team has won four of its last seven games but is coming off a 6-1 loss Saturday at Reading, Pennsylvania. “If you even remotely mentally start taking anything for granted, then that’s where you’re already behind the 8-ball. That’s just a personal belief.”

The Komets will probably get back goaltender Pat Nagle this week – he has missed 37 games with a high ankle sprain since he was cross-checked by Allen’s Spencer Asuchak and fell backward awkwardly Oct. 28 – and they could get defenseman Gabriel Beaupre back from his concussion, too. But they remain without Shawn Szydlowski (Cleveland of American Hockey League), Trevor Cheek (Tucson) and Bobby Shea (Rochester).

Luckily, third-line forward Mason Baptista has picked up the slack lately and is on a league-best six-game goal-scoring streak. Only two players – Rapid City’s Lindsay Sparks and Allen’s Bryan Moore – have accomplished that feat this season.

Without so many star players – Szydlowski, who was selected MVP by his teammates the last two seasons, might be the ECHL’s best – the Komets have had to play more of a scrappy game lately. And they will probably continue to do so tonight and Saturday, when they play the Central Division-worst Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, and not worry about the win-loss record of the opposition.

“You have to understand that when things aren’t going well, you’ve just got to get to the net. There’s a time and place (to be fancy),” Baptista said. “We had a couple losses recently and we knew that we just had to simplify things. If things are going well, then that’s when you can get creative and try to make plays. But if things aren’t going well, you can’t try to make those extra passes or those extra plays because they always end up biting you in the butt.”

