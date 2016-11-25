K's, city lose 'heart' with death

Bob Chase had affected countless people at the hockey rink – players, fans, referees and media – and they had so many memories to share after the legendary broadcaster died Thursday morning at 90.

“It was a true pleasure to be around Bob and his infectious smile at the rink,” Komets captain Jamie Schaafsma said. “The team was very fortunate to have a guy with so much passion and excitement for Komet hockey. He will be missed dearly.”

Chase broadcast Komets games in 63 of their 65 seasons, but he hadn’t called a game this season as he was hospitalized with congestive heart failure.

“Bob was not only the voice of the Komets, but he was the heart of the community,” said former Komets captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, a native of Fort Wayne. “He had a great impact on me as a young boy and a fan, and an even greater impact as my friend. We’ll all miss Bob but his stories and compassion will live on forever.”

Born Robert Wallenstein, he adopted Chase as his radio name shortly after arriving in Fort Wayne in 1953. Chase was the maiden name of his wife, Muriel, known affectionately as “Murph.”

A veteran of World War II, Bob Chase would go on to call countless athletic events, interview celebrities and promote charitable endeavors, but he was synonymous with Komets hockey. He is survived by Murph, children Michael, Kurt, Karin and David, and several grandchildren.

“He was an incredibly genuine, kind and humble man that I enjoyed spending time with,” said Nick Boucher, who won four Cups as a Komets goaltender. “It was after a few years into my six-year Komet stint, that he and I began to bond on a more personal level; through unlikely common ground – crossword puzzles. I will very much treasure and cherish the many bus trips where Bob and I sat together at the front of the bus and talked about his storied life and experiences, while we penned away at crosswords.

“He had so many amusing and outlandish stories from hockey players, teams and years gone by. Bob will be truly missed, as we have lost a huge part of the Komet family and tradition. My thoughts are with Murph and the rest of Bob’s family.”

Everyone who met Chase had a story.

Before games, he would stop by the referees’ locker room and wish them luck, even at road games. It was common for Chase to be asked for autographs by fans, many of whom had never seen a game before but knew of the Komets because of Chase’s voice on the once-booming signal of WOWO.

“After I called my first Komets game solo in Las Vegas I was so nervous, but Bob put me at complete ease,” said Shane Albahrani, who had called the Komets’ road games in recent seasons and all of the games this season. “We talked for a long time before the game. And after the game, Bob gave me so much praise and was so impressed that if that would have been the last game I ever called, I would have been just fine with it.

“Bob was such a great person and supporter of me not just in broadcasting, but even in my personal life. When my dad passed away in July 2015 one of the first people to console me was Bob. Even up until the very end, just a few weeks ago, he expressed how much he wanted to see my daughter, Riley, ride in one of her equestrian events.”

Chase covered the Komets through nine championships, was general manager of the team for a time and received the Lester Patrick Trophy for contributions to hockey in the U.S. and the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to broadcasting.

“As a player, it was a different relationship for us,” former Komets forward Doug Rigler said. “I was very lucky to continue my friendship with Chaser after I retired. He was that father/grandfather figure, mentor and friend. He was a person that you could go talk to about anything. If you called him, he would make time for you.

“As a rookie, you would be amazed how much he knew about you and your junior career. He would visit with you and ask all about your family. He never forgot anything about your family.”

“The easiest way to get him excited and talk was to ask him about Murph or the kids. I knew more about volleyball and his daughter, years before I had the pleasure to meet her. The pride and love he had for his family was very clear.

“To many in WOWO land, he was the legendary voice of the Komets from radio rinkside. To many of us on the player side, we had the honor of having a personal relationship and friendship with Chaser. He was a person we thought would live forever.

“The best way to pay tribute to Chaser is to live your life to the fullest. Be nice to every person you meet and help anyone the best you can. His passion and love of life will always live on. But his presence will be missed.

“Another piece of the Komet family has left us, but he joins all the others who have left before him and you can hear the stories being shared in heaven and that big laugh of his and ending a story with, ‘No doubt about it.’ ”

Here are other recollections about Chase from people who knew, worked with or admired him:

Longtime Komets captain Colin Chaulk: "Bob Chase is a name that everyone in professional hockey knows. From being general manager to play-by-play, Bob has done it all. I'm truly thankful to have been able to work with him. What I miss most about Bob is our chats on the home bench in the Coliseum before Komets home games. It was a calm, quiet place, well before the fans, players, coaches and trainers flooded the area. Great, memorable moments. I can't forget Chaser's classic, 'Here they come' calls on the Komets broadcasts."

Robert Roe, former broadcaster of rival Flint Generals: “He was a man who was a goodwill ambassador for the city of Fort Wayne and the Komets. He was a missionary of respect, dignity and humility. The dedication of a family who shared him with us for over six decades (is appreciated).”

Shawn Szydlowski, Komets two-time MVP: “Tough hearing the news today. Bob's memory will forever be cherished in the Komet community. Young at heart and always a smile on his face.”

Pat Nagle, Komets goalie: “A day in which we realize how fortunate we are, how much we have to be thankful for, we lost someone who always gave us the most.”

Chris Treft, Atlanta Gladiators broadcaster: “Bob Chase taught me more about being a good human than how to broadcast a game. The epitome of professionalism and a true legend.”

Bob McKenzie, TSN’s Hockey Insider: “In the glory days of AM radio, WOWO's signal was so strong it could be heard far and wide, so Bob Chase and the Komets were known to us all.”

