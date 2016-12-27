K's get little ice time to fix recent errors

Komets vs. Indy When: 7:30 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

The Komets blamed their last game, a 6-1 loss to the Brampton Beast on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, on mental mistakes.

They’d better hope that’s all it was because when they take to the Coliseum ice tonight to face the Indy Fuel, they’ll have only had one pared-down practice since losing to the Beast to get things back in order.

As is customary, the players got some time after Friday to go home for Christmas and, for the Canadian players, Boxing Day, and they were to return Monday night for a pre-game skate this morning.

That made for plenty of time to mull a game in which they mustered a season-low 12 shots on goal – they didn’t tally a shot in the first seven minutes of the first period or the first 16 of the third – and got only a goal from Mike Embach to tie it at 1. Brampton kicked off a run of three goals on four shots just 28 seconds later.

The Komets (16-8-3) remain confident in their offense, which ranks fifth among the ECHL’s 27 teams with 3.78 goals per game. No one wants to read too much into one bad night, even if members of team management thought it might have been the worst game by Fort Wayne in 15 years.

“The biggest thing was we had chances to shoot,” coach Gary Graham said. “A guy goes in on a breakaway and we miss the net. We had some times where guys were either overthinking or weren’t shooting, for whatever reason.”

While Graham said no excuses would be made, he could have. The Komets were missing seven players, none of whom will be back tonight: Garrett Thompson (lower body), Will Weber (groin), Cody Sol (knee), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), Taylor Crunk (ankle), Pat Nagle (ankle) and Trevor Cheek (with Tucson of the American Hockey League).

It’s a good bet the lineup will change tonight because Graham was working the phones for injury replacements. A particular need: a defenseman.

“Playing back-to-back games with five defensemen doesn’t help,” Graham said. “(Brampton) had a lot of speed and put our team under a lot of duress. That definitely hurt us. That was a big part of their game plan.”

Before the loss, the Komets had won three in a row and 7 of 10 games.

Indy could be the perfect team to erase the memories of Friday’s loss.

The Fuel (8-17-2) has lost its last 12 games, the last 11 coming in regulation time. The third-year team has a 7-12-4 record all-time against the Komets, including a 4-0 loss Nov. 4, when Eric Hartzell had a 31-save shutout.

On Thursday, the Komets will play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-11-4).

Notes: The Komets will hold a sale of new and used hockey equipment at the Century Club, located just north of their locker room, before and during the game Thursday. … Kyle Thomas is on a 5-game point-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and nine points. … Mike Cazzola has a point in six of the last eight games, totaling 13 points. … Shawn Szydlowski has a point in nine of the last 11 games, totaling 20 points.

