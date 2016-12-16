K's goalie adjusting to faster play of ECHL

Komets at Wheeling When: 7:30 p.m. today vs. Wheeling When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Orlando When: 5 p.m. Sunday Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Garrett Bartus certainly had the résumé to justify his call to the Komets, but that didn’t mean it would be without some growing pains. His first game with the Komets this season, a 6-5 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 2, saw Bartus stop only 10 of 14 shots before coach Gary Graham replaced him in the second period.

While every player in the Komets’ locker room will tell you it wasn’t Bartus’ fault – his teammates hung him out to dry defensively at Memorial Coliseum – it was still proof that Bartus would have to make some adjustments to be successful in the ECHL.

Apparently, he has. In four games this season with the Komets, he sports a 2-0-1 record with a 2.41 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and a 23-save shutout over Cincinnati on Dec. 7.

“The first game wasn’t my best game, and there was a learning curve there,” said Bartus, whose Komets begin a home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers tonight in Wheeling, West Virginia. “It had been awhile since I’d played in the (ECHL). The speed is definitely faster and the guys shoot the puck harder. You want to get that first game out of your way, figure out what you have to adjust and then try to keep it going from there. Hopefully, I can keep it going.”

Bartus had played three games with the Komets in 2014-15 and has totaled 37 ECHL games between 2013 and 2017 with Fort Wayne, Evansville, Kalamazoo, Greenville and Adirondack. In total, he has a 14-12-4 ECHL record with a 3.23 GAA, a .899 SP and two shutouts (the other coming with Evansville in 2013-14).

The rest of his professional career has been spent in lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, where he was selected the league’s MVP and top goaltender last season, racking up a 22-18-5 record with a 2.39 GAA, .929 SP and three shutouts in 45 games for the Macon Mayhem. He was only the second goalie to be named MVP in the Single-A SPHL in 12 seasons, and Bartus did it in Macon’s inaugural season.

The Komets are without their No. 1 goalie, Pat Nagle, because of a high ankle sprain. While Eric Hartzell is currently atop the depth chart, the Komets signed Bartus on Nov. 29 to replace Keegan Asmundson.

The biggest change for Bartus after spending his first eight games of this season with Macon, going 6-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA, .940 SP and one shutout, was adapting to the speed of the ECHL. The skating is faster, the shots are harder and the opposing offenses are more exact.

“It’s a quicker game, plays happen a lot faster, so you have to read the ice a lot better and know where the options are, just be ready for anything,” said Bartus, a 6-foot-2 native of St. Charles, Illinois. “You have to get there quick, react quick. You can’t really be caught standing up straight or you’ll be ripped apart.”

There is a flip side, though, in that Bartus’ teammates are more skilled than those in the SPHL, so he has more help clearing rebounds away and getting a clear line of sight from the puck, or at least he should.

“The net-front is a lot of different, Bartus said. “There are a lot of blocked shots and a lot of traffic, a lot of screens and tips. There’s a lot of battling to see what’s going on in front of the net and it’s a lot different, that’s for sure.”

The Komets (13-6-3), who should get captain Jamie Schaafsma (concussion) back tonight, are on a 4-1-1 run heading into the games against Wheeling (11-9-2), which lost to the Allen Americans in the Kelly Cup Finals last season. The Nailers have lost three in a row, including a 5-2 loss Sunday to the Orlando Solar Bears, who will play at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Sunday will be the first game against his former team for Komets forward Brady Vail, who returned Wednesday from Rochester of the American Hockey League. The Solar Bears (15-7-2) are 4-2-0 so far on their 10-game road trip.

