K's rally from 4 down

Even as the fans remained in their seats at Memorial Coliseum, processing a wild Tuesday night that would have had anyone’s adrenaline pumping, forward Shawn Szydlowski talked matter-of-factly about what had happened in an 8-6 victory over the Indy Fuel.

“It was just a character win, first and foremost,” said Szydlowski, who netted the winning goal by playing the puck between his legs and then snapping it in before adding an empty netter, as Fort Wayne completed yet another third-period comeback. “There was no doubt in this locker room, even when we were behind 6-2. Everyone just beared down, started winning more battles, and that’s what happens when you do that.”

Pick a storyline, any storyline, and there was plenty to dissect.

• In something almost unheard of, two players, Szydlowski and Indy’s Josh Shalla, scored four goals. Shalla, who accomplished his feat on just four shots, was the first opponent to do it against the Komets since Wichita’s Andrew Martens in 2011.

• The Komets (17-8-3) were coming off one of the worst games in their franchise’s 65-year history, a 6-1 loss Friday to the Brampton Beast, in which they mustered only 12 shots on goal. They allowed four goals on the first 16 shots Tuesday before goaltender Eric Hartzell was pulled 6:50 into the second period. His replacement, Garrett Bartus, stopped 7 of 8 shots as Fort Wayne rallied back from a 6-2 deficit in front of 6,411 fans.

“After we got down, we knew we couldn’t repeat the Brampton game. That was pretty much it,” said Szydlowski, who had a five-goal game last season and is now second in league scoring with 47 points, five behind Allen’s Chad Costello. “We knew what it would be like if we lost this game in that fashion, and we weren’t going to let it happen.”

• Even though defenseman Will Weber was back from his groin injury, and scored from the blue line in the midst of six unanswered goals, the Komets remained without Garrett Thompson (lower body), Cody Sol (knee), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), Taylor Crunk (ankle), Pat Nagle (ankle) and Trevor Cheek (with Tucson of the American Hockey League). On top of the injuries, Bobby Shea was called up to Rochester after the game.

• A loss to the Fuel (8-18-2) would have been particular heartbreaking since they have lost 13 straight games.

Fort Wayne’s Mike Cazzola had one goal and three assists, giving him the ECHL rookie lead in goals (13) and points (32).

Mike Embach, who had one goal and three assists, has scored in three straight games after netting one goal in 14 games.

“We were not good defensively tonight. Let’s call a spade a spade,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets host Cincinnati on Thursday. “In my mind, we were not good around the net for whatever reason tonight and we were very fortunate to come out with the win.”

