K's rookie: Defense has fueled surge on offense

Komets at Quad City When: 7:30 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Forward Mike Cazzola has broken out offensively lately – five goals and nine points in the last three games for the Komets – but he’s more focused on what he does defensively. As the rookie sees it, the offense begins with success in the defensive zone.

“I think if you take care of the defensive zone, then the offense translates,” said Cazzola, who was selected the ECHL’s Player of the Week on Tuesday. “Me personally, I think I’ve been trying to be that type of player that (coach Gary Graham) can throw out in the last minute of the game, or last minute of the period, and he can (trust).”

Among league rookies, Cazzola ranks third in goals with 11, one behind Tony Cameranesi of Orlando and Brian Ward of Adirondack, and he ranks second with 27 points, two behind Toledo’s Tylor Spink.

Yet when asked about his play, The 5-foot-7 Cazzola brings up the desire to be dependable in key defensive situations.

“Another key for me is the penalty kill. I want to be able to get some more ice time and be more reliable,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s translated into more offense.”

Cazzola had three goals – the first hat trick of Fort Wayne’s season – and added two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 victory over Orlando. Playing on a line with Shawn Szydlowski, a teammate in juniors, Cazzola has helped the Komets’ two-time MVP get six goals and 19 points in the last nine games.

“I’m just enjoying it right now,” Cazzola said. “Those games (like Sunday) are just one out of every dozen. They don’t happen often, so I’m enjoying it.”

The Komets (15-7-3) play today in Moline, Illinois, against Quad City (15-8-2), and are a point ahead of the Mallards for third place in the Central Division. Quad City is on a 4-0-1 run, while Fort Wayne is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.

“Quad is playing some excellent hockey, some really good hockey, and (coach Terry Ruskowski) is doing a really good job like he always does,” Graham said.

Cazzola, who skated in juniors for the Erie Otters and Ottawa 67’s, played for Acadia University the last four years. As a senior, he totaled 11 goals and 27 points in 25 games.

With the Komets decimated by injuries and the loss of Trevor Cheek to an American Hockey League call-up, it’s been important that Cazzola has stepped up his play – at both ends of the ice.

“The big thing is just good habits. We finally played a full 60 minutes of hockey (Sunday) and that’s what we’d been wanting to do,” he said.

Also, the Komets announced Tuesday they will retire the No. 19 of Terry McDougall before the Jan. 7 game at Memorial Coliseum against Quad City. The Journal Gazette had previously reported the news Oct. 9.

McDougall, who played for the Komets in 1975-82, ranks fourth in franchise history with 644 points (Len Thornson leads with 1,219). McDougall helped Fort Wayne to the 1978 regular-season IHL title, was league MVP in 1979 and is third in playoff scoring with 102 points (Thornson is the all-time leader with 127).

The Komets already have numbers retired for 15 players, coaches, front-office personnel and broadcaster Bob Chase, and they plan to retire numbers for Colin Chaulk and Al Sims this season. According to information released to fans before the season began, Sims’ ceremony was to take place Jan. 7 but no announcement has been made yet when that will happen. Chaulk is scheduled for Feb. 18.

