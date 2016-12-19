K's show no fatigue in blowout

The Komets didn’t look like they were playing their third game in as many nights, not with a commanding 7-1 victory Sunday over the previously hot Orlando Solar Bears that saw plenty of energy, picturesque plays, big hits and so much on-ice tension that the teams stayed on the ice to jabber at one another after the final horn blared.

Mike Cazzola led the charge for the Komets with three goals – the first hat trick of Fort Wayne’s season – and two assists in front of 5,722 spectators at Memorial Coliseum. Cazzola is third among ECHL rookies in goals with 11 and second in points with 27, two behind Toledo’s Tylor Spink.

“Production-wise, definitely, this was my best game,” Cazzola said before a pausing. “Definitely, I’m going to have to say it’s one of the best days of my pro career. You try to think about what you did before the game, preparation and everything like that, but I don’t think I changed much. I think I approached this game like any other, but the puck kind of bounced my way.”

Captain Jamie Schaafsma had four assists. And Shawn Szydlowski kept up his torrid pace with a goal and two assists for the Komets (15-7-3), who are on a 6-2-1 run. Szydlowski, who has six goals and 19 points in the last nine games, ranks third in the ECHL with 36 points and is behind only Allen’s Chad Costello (42) and Alaska’s Peter Sivak (39).

“After the first period (when we were down 1-0), I think we just wanted to come out and work a little harder. We had noticed that when we got the puck down low, we were dominating them pretty good,” Szydlowski said.

“We knew they were a good team but a little soft down low, so if we kept the puck down low we could dominate them and take the puck to the net.”

Playing their fourth game over five nights in three cities, the Solar Bears (16-8-3) got their only goal from Tony Cameranesi before giving up seven unanswered goals. Gabriel Desjardins, Bobby Shea and Kyle Thomas also scored for the Komets. In the midst of a 10-game road trip, the Solar Bears had been on a 4-0-1 run.

“We wanted to get after them,” Komets coach Gary Graham said. “It was their fourth in five on the road. Yes, it was our third in three (nights), but I thought if we could come out and really be aggressive on them – they had a couple of forwards out of their lineup – that (we wanted) to try and impose our will on them right away and stay on it. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Fort Wayne goalie Garrett Bartus stopped 21 shots and improved to 4-0-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout in six games with the Komets. Orlando’s Ryan Massa stopped 39 shots.

Orlando was scoreless on six power plays and Fort Wayne was 3 for 5, as referee Andy Howard assessed 31 penalties for 106 minutes. That included a second-period scrum that began with Schaafsma and Nikolas Brouillard exchanging slashes and then punches. In the third period, an open-ice check by Shea incited a 10-player melee, including Shea pummeling Joe Perry and exchanging punches with Taylor Doherty on the way to the penalty box, and resulted in three misconducts and 62 penalty minutes.

