K's stage furious rally, win in OT

If the Komets wind up winning a championship in their 65th season, they will probably look back on Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Missouri Mavericks at the Coliseum as the night they realized they could do anything.

The Komets scored five unanswered goals – including two in the final minute before Garrett Thompson won it in overtime – and avoided losing three consecutive games in regulation for the first time in 23 months.

“In 15 years, I’ve never coached in a game like that, coming back in that short amount of time with that many goals,” coach Gary Graham said. “It’s pretty exciting for me to be a part of a game like that and be on the right side of it. However, you’ve got to tip your hat to the guys for sticking with it. That’s unbelievable.”

The furious rally began on a goal from newcomer Kyle Follmer with 12:34 remaining on a shot from 25 feet out, the same distance from which forward Shawn Szydlowski scored 1:04 later. Forward Mike Embach scored with 51 seconds left, and forward Kyle Thomas followed 14 seconds later – both shots were from 10 feet – to force overtime with many of the 7,316 fans already having left the building.

Thompson won it 49 seconds into the 4-on-4 overtime from 15 feet, after Thomas found him with a crossing pass.

“We just never quit, which is the main thing. We kept telling each other in the third period there, ‘Just keep pushing, we’ve got to get the next one and the next one,’ ” Thompson said. “It’s definitely huge. It shows our team, shows ourselves, that we have that steppingstone and can build off of this.”

The Komets (10-5-2) started newly signed goaltender Garrett Bartus, who was felled by bad defense and kooky bounces and was pulled in the third period, having stopped only 10 of 14 shots. His replacement, Eric Hartzell, stopped 1 of 2 in 16:36 of action.

“I’ve never been on the wrong side of so many bad bounces, but I give the guys a lot of credit,” Graham said. “I felt bad for Barts the first game in. It was just a crazy type of game.”

The Komets tallied 11 of the first 14 shots on goal but fell behind 1-0 when forward Dan Correale scored short-handed. Fort Wayne answered at 12:03 of the first period when defenseman Will Weber netted a slap shot from just inside the blue line, setting off the annual teddy bear toss; thousands of stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice by fans to be collected by the Disorderly Bear Den, a nonprofit charity.

The Mavericks got goals from Rocco Carzo, Ryan Obuchowski, Jacob Doty and Dan Fox, who made it 5-1 on a 5-on-3 power play 4:15 into the third period, after which Missouri (8-9-2) didn’t tally another shot.

“We just kept doing what we’d been doing. We obviously knew that the last couple of games (losses to Toledo and Quad City), we hadn’t played up to our ability,” Thomas said.

“Tonight, I think the group felt we weren’t playing a bad game. But a few bounces hadn’t gone our way. We just stuck to our game plan.”

