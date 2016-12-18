K's successfully hold onto lead this time

Komets vs. Orlando When: 5 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

This time, the Komets held on for the victory.

Led by two Kyle Thomas goals and Garrett Bartus’ 26 saves, including maybe the team’s best save of the season, the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 in front of 6,791 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Komets had squandered a 4-0 second-period lead in a 6-5 loss Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia.

“The biggest thing after last night was we want to play a full 60 minutes. We had a good start in Wheeling and we just couldn’t play the full 60. We obviously wanted to get back here and get going right away, get some momentum,” said forward Mike Cazzola, who had the first goal as Fort Wayne built a 3-0 lead in the first period Saturday.

“Our biggest goal was to play the full 60 minutes. We had a couple lulls, but we battled, for the most part, the majority of the game and we came out with the win.”

After Cazzola scored off a rebound, Jamie Schaafsma’s pass from behind the net set up Brady Vail for a goal and Thomas made it 3-0 on a 20-foot shot as he fell to the ice. Thomas made it 4-1 by accepting Jason Binkley’s pass from the blue line and scoring into an open net 15:04 into the second period.

Wheeling (12-10-2), which lost to the Allen Americans in the Kelly Cup finals last season, has lost four of five. The Komets (14-7-3) are on a 5-2-1 run, and coach Gary Graham would like them to get better at playing with the lead.

“You’ve got to be positive. Obviously, after what happened last night, (squandering leads) is something on the mind,” Graham said. “I was disappointed with a couple puck decisions in the third period. We’ve got to be better playing with the lead. But I saw a lot of desperation, guys blocking shots and playing with desperation, and Barts gave us the saves that we needed.”

Bartus’ best save came in the first period, when he was on his back but able to stick away a shot from Garrett Meurs, the former Komets forward in his first game back at the Coliseum. Wheeling’s Sean Maguire stopped 24 shots, including breakaways by Thomas and Shawn Szyd­low­ski.

“He’s got a great attitude,” Graham said of Bartus, the MVP of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League last season with Macon, and the fourth goalie used by Fort Wayne this season. “Whether he comes from the (SPHL) or wherever, at the end of the day he’s been a winner. ... He comes from a winning culture. Goalies are ultimately about confidence. When you’re winning games, you’ve got that feel-good attitude and it helps you in net.

“He’s just embracing the opportunity. And he’s calm in the net, he’s a calming influence out there.”

With two assists, Szydlowski has five goals and 16 points in the last eight games and is tied for third in ECHL scoring, six points behind the league’s leader, Alaska’s Peter Sivak.

