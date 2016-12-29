Komets: We can't fall so far behind

Komets vs. Cincinnati When: 7:30 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

The Komets have proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they can climb out of a big hole. Their 8-6 victory over the Indy Fuel on Tuesday night wasn’t even their best comeback of the season, not after being down four in the third period of 6-5 victory over the Missouri Mavericks on Dec. 2.

But the Komets need to make sure they stop getting into these big holes. They won’t always be able to climb out of them, as was the case in the 6-1 loss Friday to the Brampton Beast at Memorial Coliseum.

“It’s more mental than anything,” said forward Shawn Szydlowski, who helped the Komets charge back against Indy with four goals and a fight, even as the Fuel’s Josh Shalla scored four times.

“It has nothing really to do with physicality. We know we’ve got a good team but sometimes that’s not a good thing because we know it. We can’t expect just to win games with skill all the time. Sometimes it takes a score like that to remind you, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get back to work.’ ”

Tonight, the Komets (17-8-3) play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones (12-11-4) at the Coliseum.

The Komets made an addition to the roster Wednesday, re-signing defenseman Frank Schumacher, who had one assist in eight games this season with Fort Wayne. He replaces Bobby Shea, who was called up to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne is now without seven regulars from its lineup, including Garrett Thompson (lower body), Cody Sol (knee), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), Taylor Crunk (ankle), Pat Nagle (ankle) and Trevor Cheek (with Tucson of AHL).

“Obviously, we’ve got some things to work on,” Graham said. “Thank goodness we’ve got a day to practice because we haven’t had many days to do that. We’ve got to get some work hammered down before we see a good Cincy team.”

The biggest thing is keeping opposing players out of the area in front of the net. It would greatly help goaltenders Garrett Bartus and Eric Hartzell, neither of whom has made it through a complete game before getting pulled in the last two outings.

“Most of (Indy’s) goals were scored right there in their slot area and that’s going to be a big, huge focal point in practice. We’ve just got to get back to the details on that side of the puck,” Graham said.

The Komets play host to the rival Toledo Walleye on Saturday in the annual New Year’s Eve game.

