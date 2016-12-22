Komets' hot duo does in Mallards

Mike Cazzola and Shawn Szydlowski kept up their frenetic scoring pace and the Komets got another victory Wednesday night, 4-3 at Moline, Illinois, over the Quad City Mallards

Cazzola, the rookie who was selected the ECHL’s Player of the Week on Tuesday, had a goal to give him six goals and 10 points in the last four games. Szydlowski had an assist to give him six goals and 20 points in the last 10 games.

Mike Embach, Brady Vail and Jamie Schaafsma also scored for the Komets (16-7-3), who are on a 7-2-1 run. Quad City (15-9-2), which had been on a 4-0-1 run, got goals from Alex Petan, Grant Arnold and former Komets forward Chris Francis.

Garrett Bartus kept up his stellar play between the pipes, stopping 20 shots for the Komets in front of 2,003 fans at the iWireless Center.

The Komets played without defenseman Cody Sol, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 7-1 win over Orlando at Memorial Coliseum.

On power plays, the Komets were 1 for 5 and Quad City was 0 for 2.

Tied at 2 heading into the third period, Cazzola and Vail put the Komets in control with goals in the first 7:12. Francis finished the scoring at 14:19.

The Komets play host to the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast on Friday night. Fort Wayne-native Ian Harris could make his regular-season debut at the Coliseum, though he played there during the preseason.