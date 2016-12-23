Komets' mantra: Play smarter when leading

Komets vs. Brampton When: 8 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

A cursory glance at the statistics shows the Komets (16-7-3) are difficult to beat when they’ve established a lead. They’re 10-3-0 when leading at the first intermission and 14-1-0 when leading at the second.

But anyone in the locker room will tell you that playing with the lead is still a work in progress, even during the Komets’ recent 7-2-1 run.

Just look at their last four games: In Friday’s 6-5 loss at Wheeling, West Virginia, the Komets squandered a 4-0 second-period lead; in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Wheeling, the Komets squandered a three-goal lead; and after a 7-1 victory Sunday over Orlando, the Komets’ 4-3 victory Wednesday at Moline, Illinois, saw the Quad City Mallards pull within one on Chris Francis’ goal with 5:41 left.

Heading into today’s 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast (15-8-3), who have on the roster Fort Wayne native Ian Harris and former Komets Chris Auger and Brandon Marino, the Komets are still working on playing effective hockey with the lead.

“We’re still learning as we go,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets have been led recently by the offense of Shawn Szydlowski (six goals, 20 points in last 10 games) and Mike Cazzola (eight goals, 13 points in last seven games), along with the goaltending of Garrett Bartus (5-0-1, 2.37 goals-against average, .905 save percentage, one shutout), who has played in seven of the last 10 games.

Systematically, the Komets try to play the same style of hockey regardless of the score, and they don’t want to drop into a defensive shell after they’ve established a lead or neglect their own zone when they’re down.

“In the offensive zone, the defensemen won’t pinch in as much if we have a lead,” said Cazzola, a rookie. “But for the most part, we play as normal as we would in the first period. Obviously, if the other team has pulled their goalie (for an extra attacker), then you clue into that and play more defensive. But I think that we have a set style that we try to play it for 60 minutes. I don’t think we try to change things up too much throughout the whole game.”

While the systems may not change because of what’s on the scoreboard, the players’ mentalities have to, Graham said. That can mean not taking penalties at particularly inopportune times, recognizing that a turnover can give the opposing team an odd-man rush or not attempting a pass that has a high probability of being intercepted.

Most frustrating for Graham, when the Komets have a lead, is when players go for an extra goal or assist instead of making a safe play.

“Once the goals start coming early, we have a tendency to start thinking it’s going to be a point night. You start seeing a lot of high-risk, low-reward offensive plays, especially in the upper half of the offensive zone,” he said. “If it works, it looks good. But if it’s bad, it’s going to be very high risk going the other way and that’s what we’re trying to get the group to understand – puck-possession and the time in the game when you need to play that way and when you don’t want to play that way.”

jcohn@jg.net