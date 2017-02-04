Komets' offense energized in first game back home

Pat Nagle was back in the Komets’ net Friday after missing 37 games because of a high-ankle sprain. Maybe it was the increased level of comfort having their No. 1 netminder back, or maybe it was just a product of the struggling opposition, but the Komets’ offense produced a season-high 48 shots on goal in a 4-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush.

“I thought we were pretty good in the offensive zone,” said Mike Embach, who scored twice for the Komets (25-14-4). “I don’t want to say they were lax, but we were breaking them down pretty good in their coverage. Minus myself, we were pretty disciplined. We had a good (penalty kill), obviously, it was good to get Nags the win.”

Nagle, who suffered his injury Oct. 28 when a cross-check by the Allen Americans’ Spencer Asuchak caused him to fall backward awkwardly, stopped 34 shots from the Rush (15-22-7), which is at the bottom of the Mountain Division.

Even though Mason Baptista’s goal-scoring streak came to a halt at six games, tied for the longest in the ECHL this season, and Fort Wayne squandered its 3-0 lead in front of 8,215 fans, it was important for the Komets to produce a good offensive game. They were coming off a five-game road trip in which they lost three times and failed to score more than three goals.

“We had one of best weeks of practice we’ve ever had here over the last four years, so it was a really good week of practice and it carried over to the first period tonight,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets are without Shawn Szydlow­ski (Cleveland of American Hockey League), Trevor Cheek (Tucson), Bobby Shea (Rochester) and Gabriel Beaupre (concussion).

“Their goalie had some unbelievable saves. We had some unbelievable scoring chances. And everybody chipped in. To see Mike Embach have the game he had, it’s great. As we continue to get healthy and work through what we’re working through, your top guys have got to really be going, and I thought he had an unbelievable game.”

The Komets also got goals from Gabriel Desjardins and Jamie Schaafsma against goalie Adam Morrison, who played a game last season for Fort Wayne.

The Komets, who play today at the Central Division-worst Indy Fuel, scored on 2 of 4 power plays. Rapid City was 0 for 4 but had a short-handed goal.

“It was fun, a lot of fun to be back out there,” Nagle said. “Obviously, there was a big crowd and the boys played well in front of me. Getting the early lead gives you a little confidence and were able to build on it from there.”

Nagle, who this season is 4-0-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage, had his biggest saves on Lindsay Sparks, just back from Tucson of the AHL, and Rapid City leading scorer Ryan Walters, at the end of odd-man rushes.

“The team played great in front of him. We did a good job of blocking shots and clearing out rebounds,” Graham said.

