Komets 'win it for him'

From Radio Rinkside in the sky, Bob Chase would have loved this Komets victory.

On an emotional Thanksgiving night, the Komets were composed yet energetic, tough yet graceful, and they delivered a 6-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings in front of 7,181 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

There were picturesque plays, fights and even a kooky goal Chase would have loved to describe as the Komets improved to 35-17-4 all-time on Turkey Day. Chase, 90, died Thursday from congestive heart failure, which prevented him from calling a 64th Komets season for WOWO.

“There was a lot on my mind personally,” said coach Gary Graham, a native of Fort Wayne. “I probably got 100 text messages or so today saying, ‘Go get Bob Chase a win.’ So there was a lot of pressure to get a win. But I didn’t want to (pressure) the boys, so I shared that with the players afterward. It was like the pressure of winning Game 7 against Cincinnati last season. I wanted us to deliver a win for Bob’s family and for Bob, but we couldn’t make it all about that and have the guys playing tight. … The guys did a great job. They were playing with a lot of heart and passion, and it was rewarding for us to have a special night.”

Chase loved watching Shawn Szydlowski, a terrific playmaker not afraid to drop the gloves, and Kyle Thomas, an underdog who has used his speed to become a star. They combined for three goals, two assists and a fight.

“Obviously, we were playing with heavy hearts,” Thomas said. “Everyone loves Chaser. He was a part of this organization, a part of Komets hockey, for a long time. We wanted to go out there and win it for him. We took care of business and did what we had to do to get the two points.”

Given the pregame emotion, it’s amazing the Komets were able to come out so focused. The Komets wore camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit veterans; Chase was a Navy cryptographer in World War II. The players jumped off the bench to help youth hockey players, after they’d struggled to keep a giant flag off the ice before the singing of the National Anthem.

Then there was an emotional 7-minute video tribute to Chase.

After an early fight between Fort Wayne’s Taylor Crunk and Kalamazoo’s Ben Wilson, Thomas opened the scoring with a 25-foot wrist shot, though the Wings’ Lane Scheidl answered 38 seconds later. Szydlowski was crushed from behind at 8:36 by Anthony Camara. As Camara was escorted to the penalty box, a resuscitated Szydlowski ripped him out of the clutches of the linesmen and unloaded a flurry of punches, earning a misconduct penalty.

Capitalizing on a Garrett Thompson pass from behind the net, Szydlowski made it 2-1 with a shot from the left circle at 9:32 of the second period, then pointed to the sky. Just 32 seconds later, Thomas netted a short-handed goal by speeding around defenseman Sean O’Rourke and sliding the puck between the legs of goaltender Joel Martin.

Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista sent the puck from behind the net, and it caromed off the skate of Wilson and past an out-of-position Martin for a 4-1 lead at 17:30. Gabriel Desjardins and Mike Cazzola added third-period goals and Eric Hartzell had 22 saves.

“For the emotional guys on the team, (the pregame tribute) hit them in the heart. But we’re professionals and once the game got going, we put it to the back of our minds and tried to work our hardest and get the win for Chaser,” captain Jamie Schaafsma said. “Graham didn’t say, ‘Go get the win for Chaser.’ But everyone knows how important he was to this organization, and we definitely wanted to dedicate this game to him and get him the win.”

