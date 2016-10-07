Komets hopefuls ready to impress

Komets vs. Indy When: 8 p.m. today at Indy When: 6 p.m. Saturday

The Komets’ training camp roster of 32 players will be cut to around 21 before the regular season begins Oct. 14 at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards.

For the players trying to make the team, their first, best chance will come tonight in a preseason game with the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

Both Komets general manager David Franke and coach Gary Graham put a lot of stock in what they see during preseason games, and it will be make-or-break time for some players.

“I like the preseason games. They tell you more than practice,” Franke said. “Practice, you can look at them, and you can watch scrimmages, and see who is a good skater and everything. But under game conditions, it’s totally different.”

The Komets will play three preseason games. They play Saturday against the Fuel in Indianapolis and then, on Monday, play host to the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast at the Coliseum.

“Adding three exhibitions games, I think it’s a bonus for us. I really do,” said Franke, adding that the Komets began camp with nine of their players still trying out for teams in the American Hockey League. “Especially right now (with players in AHL camps), it will give us a better chance to take a look at these guys, more than if everybody was here right now.”

Two of the nine were sent back to Fort Wayne on Thursday afternoon, when Bridgeport released goaltender Eric Hartzell and David Friedmann was released by Tucson.

Hartzell was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey while at Quinnipiac in 2013. He went on to spend two seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ system.

Last season, Hartzell, 27, played in Germany, sporting a .911 save percentage and 3.74 goals-against average in 22 games.

He is penned in to share the goaltending duties with Pat Nagle this season, though the Komets also have Garrett Bartus and John McLean in training camp, likely vying to become the go-to guy when, or if, Nagle or Hartzell are called to the AHL during this season.

Last year, Kyle Thomas was one of the Komets who played his way onto the roster by performing well during practices and in preseason games, and Graham will likely give the younger players, such as Mike Cazzola and Chase Nieuwendyk, a good look tonight before gradually putting older players in for Games 2 and 3.

The older players are looking to jell as they go after an ECHL championship on the heels of losing to eventual-champion Allen in the Western Conference finals last season.

“There’s definitely that feeling (of unfinished business), but it’s a new season with new obstacles, guys playing different positions, and you have to rebuild a lot from scratch,” Graham said. “The core group of guys, starting with our player/assistant coach and captain, Jamie Schaafsma, he sets the tone right away. He said it’s ‘championship or bust this year,’ and we’re all on board. We know it’s going to be a long grind. It’s a very competitive league.”

jcohn@jg.net