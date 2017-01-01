Komets kill their own momentum with penalties

If the Komets resolve to do anything in 2017, it had better be cut down on their penalties.

After controlling the first half of the game against the ECHL-leading Toledo Walleye, and building a one-goal lead, the Komets took the last five penalties from referee Chris Pontes and suffered a 3-1 loss in front of 9,896 fans Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum.

“We lose because we take dumb penalties. And we won’t learn. Our team is a stubborn, stubborn group,” said coach Gary Graham.

Toledo’s Tylor Spink scored with captain Jamie Schaafsma in the penalty box for hooking 12:29 into the second period. Eighteen seconds after a Schaafsma penalty for high-sticking expired, Spink’s twin brother, Tyson, netted the winning goal from the right circle 11:17 into the third period. Shane Berschbach cemented the victory with an empty-net goal.

“Just bad, bad penalties. You cannot play the most disciplined team and the No. 1 team in the league and take bad penalties. Whether they score on them or not, we lost all that momentum. We had guys gassed,” said Graham, whose team came into the night as the second most penalized team in the league with 20.5 minutes per game, behind only Wichita’s 21.2.

The Komets dropped to 40-15-5 all-time in New Year’s Eve games at the Coliseum, including a 4-7-0 mark against teams from Toledo.

This may have been best performance of the season for the Komets (18-9-3) against Toledo (24-5-1), but they fell to 0-2-1 in the season series.

“A loss is a loss and until we figure out a way to beat these guys, it’s a loss. No matter how well we play, until we get two points against these guys, it doesn’t matter,” Graham said.

The Komets tallied eight of the first nine shots on goal, including a wild goal credited to Kyle Thomas. He shot the puck into the boards behind the Toledo net and it took a wild hop to the front of the goal, where it caromed off netminder Jake Paterson and defenseman Jacob MacDonald before going in for a 1-0 lead at 7:12.

Inserted into the lineup was defenseman Kyle Flemington. He and goalie P.J. Musico were acquired Thursday for undisclosed amounts of cash from, respectively, Wheeling and Greenville.

The Komets lost a goalie too. Eric Hartzell left to play in Germany.

“He just made the best deal he could make (in Germany). He’s played in Europe before. I wish him good luck. Maybe things will work out better for him there than they did here,” general manager David Franke said.

Hartzell, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey while at Quinnipiac in 2013, had a 7-7-2 record with a 3.41 goals-against average, a .888 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games.

No. 1 goalie Pat Nagle is expected to be back from a high ankle sprain in a couple of weeks, at which point the Komets will likely test out carrying three goalies.

Garrett Bartus, who was the MVP of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon last season, played in a seventh straight game and stopped 23 shots.

Paterson had 31 saves.

