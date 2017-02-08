Komets swap 1 forward for a pair from Idaho

The Komets have acquired forwards Travis Ewanyk and Colin Mulvey from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Brady Vail.

“It was definitely a hard decision to make. It’s always hard making a trade at this time of year,” Komets general manager David Franke said. “Especially when a player has been with you all season, as Brady had, but we’re glad that he got a chance to move up to he American Hockey League for a little while while he was a Komet. I know that was a goal of his.”

Meanwhile, the Komets have gotten forward Trevor Cheek back from Tucson of the AHL and released goaltender P.J. Musico.

Vail had eight goals and 20 points in 24 games for the Komets, who will play host to the Indy Fuel at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum. The Komets are coming off a 6-4 victory over the Fuel on Saturday.

Ewanyk, 23, had 16 goals and 37 points in 46 games for Idaho. He spent the previous three seasons playing in the AHL.

Last season, he had five goals, nine points and 110 penalty minutes in 66 games with Binghamton.

He was a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers in 2011.

Mulvey, 26, had seven goals and 11 points in 34 games for Cincinnati. He had been traded to Indy and Idaho without playing a game for either.

“We had to think long and hard about this trade,” Franke said. “But at the end of the day, we were getting two good players for one. (Ewanyk) has spent most of his career in the AHL. And Mulvey, he’s a right-handed shot and we only had one of those right now in the roster – Kyle Thomas – so it’s good to add another.”

Cheek, 24, who is in his second season with the Komets, has five goals and 13 points in 12 ECHL games. He played 20 games with Tucson and had three assists.

Musico’s release comes in the wake of Pat Nagle returning from the high ankle sprain that had kept him out 37 games.

The Komets will move forward with Nagle and, as his backup goalie, Garrett Bartus. Musico was 1-2-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

The Komets remain without forward Shawn Szydlowski, who is with Cleveland of the AHL, and Bobby Shea, who is with Rochester. Defenseman Gabriel Beaupre has also been out with a concussion.

