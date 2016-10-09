Komets to retire 3 numbers

The Komets’ 65th season will honor some big names from the past, including Colin Chaulk, Al Sims and Terry McDougall, who will have numbers retired to the rafters at Memorial Coliseum.

Season-ticket holders were informed of the news on their tickets, which stated Sims and McDougall will be honored Jan. 7 and Chaulk on Feb. 18.

Chaulk, who led the Komets to five championships, is now the coach of the Brampton Beast, which will play at the Coliseum on Monday in the final segment of Fort Wayne’s three-game preseason slate.

The Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 5-2 on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, led by two Kyle Thomas goals. It was a good response for Fort Wayne, which lost 4-3 to the Fuel on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

“I thought we had the urgency we were looking for,” coach Gary Graham said. “(Friday) night, our game was spotty at times, and we had some good moments and bad moments. We had a lot more consistency tonight and that was the goal, so I was pleased.”

Though five more players were returned to the Komets from training camps in the American Hockey League – Shawn Szydlowski, Brady Vail, Bobby Shea, Will Weber and Gabriel Beaupre – the Komets used a lineup similar to the one used Friday.

“The good news is we got really positive feedback on the guys coming back, which is always good,” said Graham, who still has Dan Milan and Trevor Cheek trying out for AHL teams.

Among the players making their preseason debuts for Fort Wayne were forward David Friedmann (one goal), defenseman Frank Schumacher (one assist) and defenseman Luke Eibler (three shots).

Goaltender John McLean stopped 13 of 15 shots, and Garrett Bartus stopped all seven he faced.

Mason Baptista and Cody Sol also scored for Fort Wayne.

Indy’s goals came from Marek Tvrdon and Martin Bellus, while former Komets goalie Eric Levine stopped 35 of 40 shots.

With 32 players on their roster, including the two in the AHL, the Komets need to trim about 11 players before Friday’s regular-season opener against the Quad City Mallards in Moline, Illinois, and the first cuts could come today.

Chaulk ranks third in franchise history with 684 points, including 184 goals, in 588 games between 2002 and 2013. A longtime Komets captain, and player/assistant coach, he is widely regarded the best leader in the team’s history, and he ranks second in franchise playoff scoring with 102 points, including 33 goals.

Sims, a former NHL defenseman, finished his playing career with the Komets as a player/assistant in 1988-89. As head coach, he led them to championships in 1993, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012, was selected league Coach of the Year twice and coached the NHL’s San Jose Sharks along the way.

McDougall, who played for the Komets from 1975 to 1982, ranks fourth in franchise history with 644 points (Len Thornson leads with 1,219). McDougall, who helped Fort Wayne to the 1978 regular-season IHL title and was league MVP in 1979, is third in playoff scoring with 102 points (Thornson is the all-time leader with 127).

The Komets already have numbers retired for 15 players, coaches, front-office personnel and broadcaster Bob Chase.

