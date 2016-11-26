Komets unable to cool off Walleye

The Komets have nowhere to go but up against division rival Toledo Walleye after Friday’s 7-1 loss in Toledo.

The Central Division-leading Walleye (14-3-0) scored on 4 of 7 power plays and added a short-handed goal to win its sixth straight game.

The Komets led 1-0 after Garrett Thompson scored 6:24 into the first period.

Forward Shawn Szydlowski, who had been on a 4-game goal-scoring streak and a 9-game point-scoring streak, was held without a point for the Komets (9-4-2).

Fort Wayne goaltender Eric Hartzell stopped 19 of 24 shots. His backup, Keegan Asmundson, played the third period and stopped 13 of 15. Toledo’s Jake Paterson stopped 24 of 25.

The Walleye scored three times in the span of 1:53 late in the first period, with Caito (power play), Alden Hirschfeld (power play) and A.J. Jenks finding the back of the net. Toledo had 19 of the 25 first-period shots.

Notes: Spencer Martin, who played last season for the Komets, was called up to the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche from the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage. … The Walleye had a moment of silence for Bob Chase, the Komets’ longtime broadcaster who died Thursday at 90. Other league teams, including the Atlanta Gladiators, have also honored Chase.