Komets upend Chaulk, Beast

From the pre-game jersey retirement for Colin Chaulk, which none of the 9,515 fans at Memorial Coliseum will soon forget, to Brett Perlini’s game-winning goal, the Komets’ 4-3 victory over the Brampton Beast was a lesson in the importance of shaking off mistakes and on just moving on.

The ceremony for Chaulk, who captained the Komets to five Cups, was emotional and memorable for a gasp-worthy unveiling of the banner to an upside down jersey. Chaulk, who laughed off the incident, then almost coached the Beast to yet another victory over the Komets, who forced overtime when Gabriel Desjardins got to the rebound of a Cody Sol shot and chipped the puck into the top of the net with 48 seconds left in the third period.

The Komets, who needed 14 of the 17 shots recorded in the third period and overtime, won it after Perlini was stopped on a breakaway but stayed cool-headed enough to retrieve the puck in the corner, skate toward the net and lift a backhander into the top of the net.

“I was just coming off the bench and (Mike) Embach gave me the nice pass for the breakaway,” Perlini said. “I tried to stay with it. We won a couple battles in the corner there. I was able to walk out by myself. I was able to stay patient and score on a backhand. … Sometimes you can get the rebound right there (after missing a breakaway), but you can’t hang your head. You’ve got to try for that second chance.”

The Komets (30-15-5) have won 6 of 8 games heading into today’s 3 p.m. game at Cincinnati.

Chaulk is 5-2-1 against the Komets, 3-0-1 this season. Brandon MacLean scored twice, giving him seven goals in the season series.

“We didn’t have the most skill but we had the great people and it showed with the championships we were able to win,” Chaulk said of his time with the Komets.

“People will forget what you say and people will forget what you do for them over the years. But people will never forget the way you make them feel. I will tell you, the people of Fort Wayne, you’ve always made me and my family feel like this is home. My children were born here and I’m very thankful and will never forget that. Thank you, Fort Wayne.”

It took only 16 seconds and one shot for the Beast (28-16-6) to take the lead on a MacLean goal, at the end of an odd-man rush, and Connor Crisp made it 2-0 at 11:54. Taylor Crunk’s fight with Mathieu Gagnon energized the Komets, who got a breakaway goal from Trevor Cheek at 18:01 and a goal from Mike Cazzola, who used his speed to steer around the defense, 9:36 into the second period.

Brampton, which held Fort Wayne without shots during the first 6:30 of the first period and the first 7:30 of the second, went up 3-2 on MacLean’s goal from a difficult angle 13:07 into the second period. Out-shot 21-12 through two periods, the Komets finished with a 26-25 edge.

“I give the guys a lot of credit. I thought we got better as the game went on,” Komets coach Gary Graham said. “We just kept grinding. There was a stick-to-itiveness tonight in the process. (The Beast) plays a frustrating, slow-it-down type of game and the forwards really have to stick to the game plan if you’re going to have success.”

jcohn@jg.net