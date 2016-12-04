Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Gabriel Desjardins, right, tries to get the puck away from Utah Grizzlies' Ralph Cuddemi during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY
Komets' Gabriel Desjardins tries to get to the puck as Grizzlies' C.J. Eick, top and Travis Howe try to block him during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY
Komets' Garrett Thompson, right, tries to push the puck away from Utah Grizzlies' Taylor Richart during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY
Komets' Cody Sol prepares to pass the puck to a teammate during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY
Komets' Jamie Schaafsma, right, tries to get the puck away from Utah Grizzlies' C.J. Eick during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY
Komets' Gabriel Desjardins, left, tries to make his way to the puck after getting knocked down by Utah Grizzlies players during the Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies hockey game at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. GALLERY