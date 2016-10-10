Komets vs Brampton, Monday

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Komet goalie Eric Hartzell pounces on the puck, 1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Cole Martin of the Komets has Patrick Meganetty of Brampton pinned against the Beast bench, 1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Komets Brady Vail, left, and Kyle Thomas congratulate Curtis Leonard after his goal against Brampton, 1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Reggie Traccitto of Brampton pulls up short on Matt Robertson of the Komets, 1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Shawn Szydlowski of the Komets outraces Scott Jacklin of Brampton to the puck,1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Brent Tate of the Komets is pinned on the glass by Mike Vernace of Brampton, 1st period Monday.
Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Ian Harris of Brampton is left behind by Kyle Thomas of the Komets, 2nd period Monday.