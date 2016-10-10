 Skip to main content

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Komet goalie Eric Hartzell pounces on the puck, 1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Cole Martin of the Komets has Patrick Meganetty of Brampton pinned against the Beast bench, 1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Komets Brady Vail, left, and Kyle Thomas congratulate Curtis Leonard after his goal against Brampton, 1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Reggie Traccitto of Brampton pulls up short on Matt Robertson of the Komets, 1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Shawn Szydlowski of the Komets outraces Scott Jacklin of Brampton to the puck,1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Brent Tate of the Komets is pinned on the glass by Mike Vernace of Brampton, 1st period Monday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Ian Harris of Brampton is left behind by Kyle Thomas of the Komets, 2nd period Monday.
October 10, 2016 9:27 PM

Komets vs Brampton, Monday

