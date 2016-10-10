Komets vs Brampton, Monday



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Komet goalie Eric Hartzell pounces on the puck, 1st period Monday.



Cole Martin of the Komets has Patrick Meganetty of Brampton pinned against the Beast bench, 1st period Monday.



Komets Brady Vail, left, and Kyle Thomas congratulate Curtis Leonard after his goal against Brampton, 1st period Monday.



Reggie Traccitto of Brampton pulls up short on Matt Robertson of the Komets, 1st period Monday.



Shawn Szydlowski of the Komets outraces Scott Jacklin of Brampton to the puck,1st period Monday.



Brent Tate of the Komets is pinned on the glass by Mike Vernace of Brampton, 1st period Monday.