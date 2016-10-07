 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

JGKomets


  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Daniel Erlich of the Komets looks for room around Randy Cure of Indy, 1st period, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Kyle Thomas of the Komets tries to sneak the puck behind Indy goalie Keegan Asmundson, 1st period, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Brent Tate of the Komets tangles with Alex Hagaman of Indy, 1st period, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Matt Robertson of the Komets is challenged by Rich Ledy of Indy, 1st period, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    The Komets celebrate Jamie Schaafsma's goal against Indy, 1st period, Friday.
October 07, 2016 9:21 PM

Komets vs Indy, Friday

