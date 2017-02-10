Komets vs Indy Fuel



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Colin Mulvey, of the Komets, fights to get by from Indy's Brandon Martell in the first period of Friday night's game at the Coliseum.



Komets' Curtis Leonard looks for a shot on the goal in the first period of Friday night's game against the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum.



Komets' Jamie Schaafsma congratulates Jason Binkley on the team's first goal of Friday night's game against Indy Fuel in the first period at the Coliseum.



Will Weber, of the Komets, brings the puck down the ice in the first period of Friday night's game against the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum.



Komets' Trevor Cheek slides into Indy's goalie Jake Hildebrand in the first period of Friday night's game at the Coliseum.



Komets' Travis Ewanyk takes a shot on Indy's goal in the first period of Friday night's game at the Coliseum.



Komets' Mike Embach takes a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game against Indy Fuel at the Coliseum.



Indy's Kenny Ryan tries to block Komet's Trevor Cheek from passing the puck in the first period of Friday night's game at the Coliseum.



Komets' Kyle Thomas looks for a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game against the Indy Fuel at the Coliseum.



Mike Cazzola, of the Komets, stops just shy of Indy's goalie Jake Hildebrand in the first period of Friday night's game at the Coliseum.