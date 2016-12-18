 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGKomets


  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' Jason Binkley sends the puck across the ice in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' Jason Binkley looks for a shot on goal in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komet goalie Garrett Bartus keeps an eye on the action in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    With Orlando's Nikolas Brouillard trying to stop him, Komet's Brady Vail takes a shot on goal in the first period of Sunday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' Mike Cazzola races Orlando's Denver Manderson to get to the puck in the first period of Sunday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    With Orlando's Nikolas Brouillard trying to stop him, Komet's Brady Vail takes a shot on goal in the first period of Sunday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' Brady Vail keeps an eye on the puck as he brings it around in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Mike Cazzola, of the Komets, takes a shot on goal in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' goalie Garrett Bartus stops the puck at the net in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' Jamie Schaafsma takes a shot on goal in the first period of Sunday's game against Orlando at the Memorial Coliseum.
December 18, 2016 7:30 PM

Komets vs Orlando Solar Bears

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition