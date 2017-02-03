 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGKomets


  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Curtis Leonard, of the Komets, takes a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' goalie Pat Nagle keeps an eye on the play in front of the net in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets' goalie Pat Nagle keeps an eye on the play behind the net in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    With the Komets' bench looking on, Mike Embach brings the puck down the ice in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    With Rapid City's Dysin Mayo trying to block him Komets' Garrett Thompson takes a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Mason Baptista, of the Komets, takes a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Komets Mike Embach fights to keep the puck away from Rapid City's Michael Young in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Gabriel Desjardins, of the Komets, takes a shot on goal in the first period of Friday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Rapid City.
February 03, 2017 9:48 PM

Komets vs Rapid City

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition