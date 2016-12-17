Komets vs Wheeling

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Wheelling's Cody Wydo reaches out to try to block Komets' Will Weber's shot on goal in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Kyle Thomas, of the Komets, reacts after the Komets scored their second goal against Wheeling in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Gabriel Desjardins, of the Komets, tries to shoot the puck around the defense of Wheeling's Kyle Flemington in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Cody Sol, of the Komets, takes a shot on the goal past the defense of Wheeling's Andrew Ammon in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Komets' Curtis Leonard takes a shot on Wheeling's goal in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Komets' Mason Baptista tries to move the puck around Wheeling's Sean Maguire in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Komets' Jamie Schaafsma tries to move the puck out from the behind Wheeling's net against the defense of Kyle Flemington and Kevin Schulze in the first period of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.