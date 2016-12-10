Komets win over Wings while being down a man

The Komets came into Friday’s game short-handed – they began and finished one man short of a full 18-player lineup because of injuries and call-ups – and that situation worsened when forward Garrett Thompson went out for 11 minutes of the second period with a leg injury.

“It’s all hands on deck right now,” said coach Gary Graham, after the resilient Komets completed a 4-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings in front of 7,705 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

With defensemen Kyle Follmer and Bobby Shea skating shifts at forward – Follmer even took advantage of a Kyle Thomas centering pass to score on a one-timer – the Komets continued their mastery of the Wings. Fort Wayne has defeated the Wings in 10 of the last 12 meetings and they skate again tonight at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Komets also got goals from Thompson, Mike Cazzola and Shawn Szydlowski, who has five goals and 12 points during the current 4-0-1 run. Goaltender Garrett Bartus stopped 25 of 27 shots, after he had a 23-save shutout in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory Wednesday at Cincinnati.

“Our defense was staying up on the blue line and having good gaps makes it easy,” Bartus said. “Everything was from the outside, for the most part, and we just worked, played the full 60 minutes and got the job done.”

Since being called up from Macon of the Southern Professional Hockey League, Bartus is 2-0-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in four games.

“I like that he was aggressive and out on top of the paint,” Graham said. “Kalamazoo is a team that gets a lot of its offense from the upper-half of the zone. They shoot a lot of pucks from the point and then do a very good job of getting to the net. And our defense in front of Barts, as well, was good. We knew him being on top of the paint, tracking the puck, was going to be important … and he did a good job of it.”

The Komets improved to 8-2-0 this season at the Coliseum and they’ve led the shot totals every home game, something also done by only the Florida Everblades.

The Komets were without forwards Jamie Schaafsma (concussion), Taylor Crunk (leg), Gabriel Desjardins (nose), Trevor Cheek (in higher-level American Hockey League) and Brady Vail (AHL), defensemen Gabriel Beaupre (concussion) and Curtis Leonard (ankle), and goalie Pat Nagle (ankle). They weren’t able to use newly re-signed forward Stephon Thorne because his immigration work papers weren’t yet in order.

“It’s a good group of guys in here, and it doesn’t really faze us what we’re playing with,” said Bartus, the fourth goalie used this season by the Komets (13-5-3). “We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, up (to the AHL) and down, and I’m proud of the guys for the way they’ve gotten it done.”

Joel Martin had 33 saves for Kalamazoo (8-14-2), which got two goals from Anthony Camara but has lost four of its last five games.

Note: The Komets wore special Chewbacca-inspired jerseys for Star Wars Night and they were auctioned off to benefit Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do, which has activities for children battling cancer and for their families. Szydlowski’s sold for the most, $1,119. Cody Sol’s went for $1,003.

