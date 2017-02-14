Mulvey settling in with Komets

Komets at Kalamazoo When: 7 p.m. Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Some part of Colin Mulvey had learned to hate the Komets. He played last season for the Cincinnati Cyclones as they squandered a two-game lead and lost a seven-game first-round series to Fort Wayne. He was the victim of one of the more memorable plays from the series, a Game 6 check by Jordon Southorn that energized the Komets to a 2-1 overtime victory.

So it was strange when he learned Feb. 7 a whirlwind few days had culminated with him being acquired by Fort Wayne in a three-player trade with the Idaho Steelheads, who also sent Travis Ewanyk to Fort Wayne for Brady Vail.

“We had a good team in Cincinnati and made the playoff run against Fort Wayne last year. It was weird when they traded for me, but I’m excited to be here right now,” Mulvey said.

Mulvey’s first game with the Komets, a 5-4 victory Friday over the Indy Fuel, saw him net the winning goal in overtime, after Ewanyk had intercepted the puck at the offensive blue line. Mulvey also had an assist as the Komets (28-14-5) went 2-0-1 over the weekend and improved their recent run to 6-1-1 heading into tonight’s game at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“I just try to work hard every shift and use my speed. That’s one of my better skill sets, I would say, and I just want to be relentless on the defensemen, be quick and support my teammates,” said Mulvey, a 5-foot-10 native of Worcester, Massachusetts, who had 19 goals and 38 points as a senior at Norwich University in 2012-13.

Since then, he’s played for the ECHL’s Cyclones, Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays, totaling two assists in 11 games against Fort Wayne. He played 2014-15 in Germany with the Erding Gladiators, accruing 29 goals and 52 points in 40 games.

He began this season with Cincinnati, tallying seven goals and 11 points in 34 games, was traded Jan. 31 to Indy for Patrick D’Amico, then was flipped to Idaho on Feb. 6 for future considerations. Eight hours into a drive, he found out he’d been traded again to the Komets.

“It was a pretty hectic week. … Once (the trading) is all done, it’s not too bad. But in the middle of it there’s a lot of emotions and uncertainty,” said Mulvey, who’s helping to fill the void with all-star Shawn Szydlowski with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Ewanyk had one goal, three points and lot of face­off victories in three Komets games, including the 5-3 victory Sunday at Kalamazoo (23-21-4) in which Kyle Thomas had a hat trick, an assist and a fight. Trevor Cheek had two goals in three games since returning from Tucson of the AHL.

Mulvey is adept at playing a clean game – he has had only 28 penalty minutes in his last 106 games – and he, Thomas and Mike Cazzola are the only right-handed shooting forwards on the roster.

“I try to find the scoring opportunities when they are there,” he said. “Sometimes they’re not there as often as I would like, but it’s all about who you are playing with and luckily everybody here seems great and it’s fun to play here.”

The ice will be pink tonight at Wings Event Center, not just for Valentine’s Day but also to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness.

