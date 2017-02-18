Nagle, Komets blank Wings

Komets vs. Brampton When: 7:30 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Forward Mike Embach channeled the emotion of his wild first period to score the game’s only goal Friday night. But goaltender Pat Nagle had to be cool and consistent all night, en route to 21 saves, his first shutout of the season and a 1-0 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.

“I thought I could have had a hat trick in the first period,” said Embach, who had a shot at an open net that hit the post and also got a controversial penalty for slashing when he hit goalie Nick Riopel and he sprawled to the ice, setting up a 5-on-3 power play during which the Wings got only one shot on goal.

“I celebrated that goal right in front of him because of that. I literally just touched him and he goes down, ‘Aw. Oh.’ ”

Embach’s goal came 19:34 into the first period, after he battled for position in front of the net and redirected defenseman Cody Sol’s shot from the blue line so that it went between the legs of Riopel, who came into the night with a 4-0-0 record and a .954 save percentage against the Komets.

“I knocked the puck down,” Embach said. “Usually, we’re used to Sol shooting it 100 miles per hour. When he takes something off of it and lets it get through, like he did there, it’s still hard enough that you’re going to get a tip on it and it’s going to go in. It was nice.

“It was a perfect way for him to set it up and a perfect way for me to get in front of the goalie’s eyes and pop back out.”

It was the Komets’ fifth shutout of the season and the first solo one for Nagle, who missed 37 straight games because of a high ankle sprain. The game in which he got injured, a 5-0 victory over defending-champion Allen on Oct. 28, saw Nagle share a shutout with Eric Hartzell, who had 24 of the 27 saves.

“You really just saw us play a full team game tonight. It was fun to see,” said Nagle, who had an ECHL-best five shutouts last season and this season is 5-0-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in eight games. “Guys were blocking shots. Forwards were getting back and breaking up rushes. There were sticks in lanes. If I gave up a rebound, it was moved out of the way. We did a lot of little things tonight that really showed we wanted to win.”

The Komets (29-15-5) were 0 for 3 on power plays and the Wings (24-22-4) were 0 for 6. There were two fights in the game – Taylor Crunk fought Tyler Biggs, and Trevor Cheek took on Michael Trebish – and referee Jeremy Tufts waved off goals by both teams in the second period. Josh Pitt’s goal for Kalamazoo was negated because the net was off its moorings, and it was ruled that Mason Baptista had scored by pushing the puck in with his hand.

“Pat made the saves that he needed to. He made a big-time toe save there at the end that we really needed, when we had a scrambly shift there,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets totaled 25 shots on goal. “I thought (the Wings) did a good job of pressing us. They had, by far, their most quality scoring chances in the third period. We had outchanced them pretty good in the first two periods but in the third they outchanced us and we did a good job of bending but not breaking.”

