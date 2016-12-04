Net change sparked K's in comeback win

Komets vs. Utah When: 5 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

When a coach pulls his goaltender, it’s not always because of poor play. That was the case Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, when coach Gary Graham took Garrett Bartus out of the game early in the third period with only 10 saves on 14 shots.

As Graham saw it, Bartus had been hung out to dry by his teammates, who gave up two goals because of blown defensive coverage, one while they were on a power play and another on a kooky play that caromed off a defenseman.

A goaltender change might spark the team and it did.

The Komets rallied for one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history – 6-5 over the Missouri Mavericks – scoring five answered goals, including ones from Mike Embach and Kyle Thomas in the final minute of regulation time and Garrett Thompson’s goal in overtime.

“The way we came back there with those five goals was great,” said Thomas, who set up Thompson for the winner by sending a pass through the slot.

By winning, the Komets avoided losing three straight games in regulation for the first time since January 2015. They had been outscored 13-3 in their previous two games, losses to Toledo and Quad City.

“Losing those back-to-back games and then falling behind four goals in the third period, that’s something this team isn’t going to stand for,” Thomas said. “I think we proved that tonight. I think that does bring us together and shows that when we do come together, and when we do play our game, we can be a dangerous team.”

Today, the Komets (10-5-2) play host to the Utah Grizzlies (7-11-2 heading into Saturday’s game at Wheeling), the team the Komets swept in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Whomever starts in net – Bartus or Eric Hartzell – has the full confidence of Graham.

Bartus was brought in Tuesday to replace Keegan Asmundson but getting pulled isn’t a reflection of his worth, Graham said.

“It was a tough game (for him to play). It’s your first game. They had 14 shots and he’s barely getting any action,” Graham said. “And the action he gets, they throw the puck at the net and it goes off a defenseman. That’s very frustrating.

“Barts has practiced tremendous this week. He’s been amazing in practice and he looked sharp (before the game). So I was completely full of confidence. And I’m still confident in both the goalies.”

Hartzell, who played 16 minutes, 47 seconds in relief, faced only two shots and allowed a goal.

“We’ve got to get better in a lot of different areas, don’t get me wrong, including goaltending,” Graham said. “But it was just some bad luck for the goaltenders (Friday).”

Today will be the first regular-season meeting between Fort Wayne and Utah since 1999 in the International Hockey League.

Notes: Rod Aldoff, a former player with the Komets, was fired by the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals after a 2-11-4 start. He was in his first season, after winning a championship with Pensacola of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League last season. He was replaced by former NHL coach Robbie Ftorek. Aldoff had assisted Graham at Komets training camps in past seasons.

