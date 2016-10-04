On Day 1, the team's not all here

While some might see it as a negative that the Komets were missing so many players on the first day of training camp, general manager David Franke saw it differently.

“It really gives us a good opportunity to look at the guys here and see them more than we would have if everyone had been here at the same time. That’s a real positive for us,” he said.

The Komets have a roster of 32 players for their 65th training camp, which opened Monday at Memorial Coliseum, but the following nine players were absent because they were trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League: Shawn Szydlowski, Gabriel Beaupre, Will Weber, Eric Hartzell, Dan Milan, Brady Vail, Bobby Shea, Trevor Cheek and David Friedmann.

Goaltender Pat Nagle had also been slated to be in camp with Iowa, but a glut of netminders meant his services weren’t needed. Until Eric Hartzell returns from Bridgeport, Nagle is the Komets’ clear No. 1 goalie with John McLean and Garrett Bartus the backups.

Late changes

The Komets made four last-minute additions to their camp by bringing in forward Jake Hauswirth and defensemen Frank Schu­macher, Rob Simpson and Luke Eibler.

Hauswirth played one game with the Komets in 2013-14. Last season, he skated 56 games with Louisiana in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, totaling 18 goals and 49 points.

Schumacher was scoreless in 10 games with Evansville last season. Simpson had six assists in 26 games with Elmira College. And Eibler, who had played at Northern Michigan, was scoreless in five games with Berlin River of the Federal Hockey League.

Message sent

While Jamie Schaafsma was named a player/assistant coach last month, he will be able to remain the Komets’ captain. Schaafsma and other veterans, such as Garrett Thompson and Mike Embach, wanted to set the pace Monday for an energetic camp where coasting isn’t acceptable.

“We want to start right away and set a pace, send a message,” Thompson said. “We want everybody on the same page going into these exhibition games and to try to take three wins in those to start off with the ball rolling in the right direction.”

The Komets’ first preseason game is Friday at the Coliseum against the Indy Fuel.

Getting bigger

Among the biggest differences in camp is the size of the defensive corps, which includes newcomers Milan (6-foot-3) Carl Tremblay (6-2) and Cole Martin (6-0).

“We wanted to get a little more rugged in our defensive zone, especially down low in front of the net,” Franke said. “We want to keep the front of the net clear, so our goalies have better chances to stop the puck.”

jcohn@jg.net