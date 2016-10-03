Optimistic Komets open camp

It would be an understatement to say the Komets are ecstatic about their offseason.

Despite the loss of their NHL affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche, the Komets were able to bring back almost every player they wanted from last season’s team that lost in the Western Conference finals to eventual champion Allen Americans.

Back are 15 players, highlighted by forwards Shawn Szydlowski (team MVP the last two seasons), Mike Embach, Garrett Thompson, Jamie Schaafsma (captain last season, now player/assistant coach) and Kyle Thomas, defensemen Gabriel Beaupre, Will Weber and Cody Sol and goaltender Pat Nagle.

“Obviously, from Day 1 this summer, things have gone exactly the best way we could think of,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets open their 65th season with their first practice today at Memorial Coliseum. “We have back a lot of quality guys who could have chased money to play in Europe or gone in a different direction. The core group here is still intact.”

Last season, the Komets went 40-23-9 and won a division title, led by Szydlowski’s 25 goals and 75 points in 62 games, the 23 goals and 53 points in 54 games for Embach, and the 28-12-8 record of Nagle, who had a 2.36 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and five shutouts.

While the Komets will go without an NHL affiliation for the first time since 2013-14, they were able to re-sign Beaupre, Weber and forward Trevor Cheek, whose contracts with the Avalanche had expired.

“A lot of teams were courting those players,” Graham said. “It says a lot about the organization to get players like that when it’s so competitive in the free-agent market.”

As for the biggest newcomers to the team, look no further than forward Brady Vail, who had 20 goals and 58 points in 70 games last season with Orlando and defenseman Bobby Shea, who had six goals, 37 points and 200 penalty minutes in 83 games with South Carolina.

But there are issues that need to be sorted out before the season opener Oct. 14 at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards. Here are the biggest issues:

Roster shortage: Ten of the Komets’ players are in AHL training camps – Nagle with Iowa, Szydlowski, Beaupre and Weber with Grand Rapids, goalie Eric Hartzell with Bridgeport, defenseman Dan Milan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Vail and Shea with Chicago, Cheek and forward David Friedmann with Tucson – so there will be some trepidation until these guys return, if they return.

Don’t think the Komets are immune to call-ups. As it was last season, any AHL team can swoop in to call players up. The ECHL is a developmental league and part of the Komets’ pitch is that they can help players move up.

“I really feel like we have a lot of guys who could be called-up guys this year,” Graham said, “and I was happy to see that these guys at the last second got spots in AHL camps.”

Veterans lead: In the early days of camp, Graham is looking for the veteran players to set the tone. It will be an important time for Schaafsma, now an assistant coach, and Thompson will also be a guy expected to lead by example.

Get in shape: Before the first preseason game Friday at the Coliseum against the Indy Fuel, the Komets want to see who worked over the summer on conditioning. The Komets pride themselves on being in shape to play a fast-paced game.

Offensive defensemen: Every year, it seems, a big issue is scoring from the back end. Losing Jordon Southorn didn’t help. In addition to Weber, Sol, Beaupre and Shea, keep an eye on Carl Tremblay, who had six goals and 26 points in 74 games last season with Val d’Or in juniors.

Goalie carousel: Nagle and Hartzell, who spent most of last season in Germany, could be the best tandem in the ECHL. But they will be on the radar of AHL teams. The Komets also have Garrett Bartus and John McLean, capable but expected to be Southern Professional Hockey League netminders.

Preseason prowess: The Komets have three preseason games – they play Saturday at Indianapolis and Oct. 10 at the Coliseum against Brampton – and they put a lot of stock in what they see in game situations. For rookies, such as Mike Cazzola and Chase Nieuwendyk, those will be particularly good times to shine.

