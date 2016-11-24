Photo Gallery: Bob Chase through the years

Bob Chase, winner of the Lester Patrick award, during the media availability for the 40th annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Dallas Marriott City Center in Dallas on Oct. 15, 2012. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News)



Bob Chase says a few words during the Turner Cup celebration outside the courthouse.

Bob Chase on air during a Komets game.

Longtime Komets broadcaster Bob Chase is reflected in the still-pristine glass as he watches the first team practice at the Coliseum.

Chase in the early years.

Komets broadcaster Bob Chase warms up on the putting green in the Mad Anthony Charity Classic at Sycamore Hills Golf Club.

Komets broadcaster Bob Chase strokes a putt on #16 at the Mad Anthony's Pro-Am event at Sycamore Hills.

Bob Chase of Radio Rinkside celebrates his 80th birthday as the Komets took on the IceHogs. Chase has been broadcasting since 1953.



Komets radio announcer Bob Chase claps for the fans who support him during the announcement of the Komets' legends before the start of a home opener at Memorial Coliseum.

The once-and-future Komets head coach Al Sims, left, talks over old times with his team captain Colin Chin and broadcaster Bob Chase.

Longtime Komets broadcaster Bob Chase waves to fans during his induction into the team's hall of fame.

Bob Chase with wife, Murph, and Mayor Tom Henry, receiving "Key to Fort" award.

Komets broadcaster Bob Chase with wife, Murph, high above the Memorial Coliseum ice.

Bob Chase with MVP Goalie Tom Lawson

Komet broadcaster Bob Chase shows off his Sagamore of the Wabash award, with his wife, Muriel. Chase was presented the award during an intermission against Rockford.

Komets radio announcer Bob Chase introduces one of the players at the team party and jersey auction at the Memorial Coliseum Exposition Center.

Chase, right, in the radio booth.

Bob Chase and Murph, his wife, sit on the deck with Duke after he announced his retirement from WOWO after more than five decades at the station.



Bob Chase, left, and James Martin look for bids on Martin's jersey at the Komets end-of-season party and jersey auction in the Memorial Coliseum Appleseed Room.

Komets radio broadcaster Bob Chase, left, shakes hands with NBC's voice of hockey, Mike "Doc" Emrick during a pregame celebration of Chase's 90th birthday before the start of the Komets' game at Memorial Coliseum in January.