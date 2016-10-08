Poor play in 2nd costs K's

The Komets’ first of three preseason games, a 4-3 loss to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, saw some familiar faces do the scoring. Captain Jamie Schaafsma had two goals, and Garrett Thompson netted the other.

Plenty of newcomers stood out, too, even though Fort Wayne squandered a two-goal first-period lead by playing a discombobulated second period.

“I thought the line of (rookies) Brent Tate, Chase Nieuwendyk and Matt Robertson brought a lot of energy tonight,” coach Gary Garham said. “I thought they were willing to do the dirty things and get some scoring chances that way. I thought that line was very consistent.”

It’s also noteworthy that the best play of the night, Schaafsma’s first-period power-play goal, was set up by a bang-bang passing play from newcomer Cole Martin at the blue line to rookie Mike Cazzola, who sent a crossing pass from the right circle to Schaafsma. And with goaltender Pat Nagle pulled for an extra attacker late, Graham put on the ice newcomers Cazzola, who had two assists and won a lot of faceoffs, and Daniel Erlich, and Schaafsma netted a shot from 8 feet out.

The Komets also showed some toughness, with Tate fighting Alex Hagaman, and Taylor Crunk taking on Raphael Corriveau.

“I thought Indy looked like they had been on the ice since (Sept. 30) and they have,” said Graham, whose first practice came Monday. “Their conditioning looked really good as a team. They kept it really simple with a north-south game and they were effective with how they went about their approach.

“We just played the game the wrong way. We got up 2-nothing really quick and looked superior to them, and all of a sudden you get a little complacent. After the Zamboni came out there between the first and the second periods, one team came out there ready to play and the other team didn’t.”

The Komets take on the Fuel again tonight at Indianapolis’ Indiana Farmers Coliseum before finishing the preseason Monday at Memorial Coliseum against the Brampton Beast.

“We got off to a good start and, obviously, potted two pretty quickly,” Crunk said. “But after that, we kind of let up a little bit. I think they sensed that and took advantage of a lot of neutral zone turnovers on our part. We’ve got to limit those in order to be successful.”

Indy got two goals from Cody Sharib, one from Alex Wideman and the winner from ex-Komet Randy Cure.

Note: Shawn Szyd­low­ski, the Komets’ MVP the last two seasons, scored in a Friday preseason game with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. An assist went to A.J. Jenks, amusing since Jenks was the player who left Szydlowski with torn knee ligaments in the 2015 playoff series with Toledo.

