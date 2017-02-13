Thomas leads Komets to victory

Kyle Thomas had his first hat trick of the season – the Komets’ fourth – including the game-winner and an empty-netter Sunday to cement a 5-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

After the Komets, who were playing their third game in as many days, had squandered a two-goal lead at Wings Event Center, Thomas made it 4-3 at 13:47 of the third period by netting a backhand shot from the goal line.

The empty-net goal by Thomas, who had four points in the game, came at 18:50 in front of 1,860 fans.

Captain Jamie Schaafsma had a goal and three assists.

The Komets (28-14-5) are on a 6-1-1 run heading into Tuesday’s game at Kalamazoo (23-21-4).

Fort Wayne has won 4 of 7 games with the Wings this season and 11 of the last 15.

Thomas’ hat trick was the first for the Komets since Mike Cazzola netted three goals in a 6-2 victory over the Indy Fuel on Jan. 15.

Cazzola had another hat trick this season and Shawn Szydlowski, currently with Cleveland of the American Hockey League, also accomplished the feat.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals by Thomas, on a power play at 8:31, and Schaafsma at 13:20.

After Kyle Bushee scored for the Wings on a power play at 17:02, Travis Ewanyk netted his first goal with the Komets to make it 3-1 at 1:52 of the second period.

But the Wings tied it on second-period goals by Justin Taylor and Lane Scheidl, whose tally came on a power play.

Goaltender Garrett Bartus stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Komets.

For Kalamazoo, Joel Martin stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Komets scored on 1 of 6 power plays. The Wings were 2 for 8.