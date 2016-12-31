Walleye in town to help K's close out 2016

Komets vs. Toledo When: 7:30 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

The Komets have won three of their last five games, but it’s not necessarily a stretch of games they’d boast about to their friends.

Not only did it include the dismal 6-1 loss to Brampton on Dec. 23 and the 8-6 come-from-behind victory Tuesday over Indy, which got four goals on four shots from Josh Shalla, but the Komets have failed to put together 60 good minutes of hockey despite the recent victories.

“It’s not how we’ve drawn up all of them, not with the 8-6 win and the high-scoring games,” said forward Mike Embach, who had the winning power-play goal in Thursday’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati. “Obviously, we want to be a better defensive team. But as long as you’re getting the two points – at the end of the day, those are things we can practice and tighten up. If you’re getting the wins, we’ll take them any way they’ll come. But I’m sure (coach Gary Graham) would prefer them to be a little bit cleaner.”

Tonight, the Komets (18-8-3) play their 60th New Year’s Eve game at Memorial Coliseum, and they will face the ECHL-leading Toledo Walleye (23-4-1 going into Friday night).

The Komets are 40-14-5 on Dec. 31 at the Coliseum. They have won three in a row, including a 7-0 victory last year over Indy. This will be the 11th time the Komets have faced a team from Toledo on New Year’s Eve and they have a 4-6-0 record.

There’s a possibility that the Komets will tonight use their two new players, goaltender P.J. Musico and defenseman Kyle Flemington, who were acquired Thursday for cash from Greenville and Wheeling, respectively.

The Musico acquisition is particularly interesting, since the Komets also have on the roster netminders Garrett Bartus, Eric Hartzell and Pat Nagle, who is a couple of weeks from returning from a high ankle sprain.

“(Musico) is a kid that hasn’t played a lot of games, but he’s known as a gamer,” said Graham, adding the Komets will keep all the netminders for the time being.

Musico played 10 games last season for Quad City and was 6-3-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. In 13 games with Greenville last season, he was 7-3-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .925 SP. In one game this season, he stopped 92.1 percent of the shots he faced and won.

The Komets are missing seven players to injuries and call-ups and that has alleviated them of so much salary from the cap that they may not have to release anyone to make room for the new players. The absences have also made the recent victories impressive, no matter how they came, and they took some great individual performances like Shawn Szydlowski’s four goals Tuesday.

“You’ve got to tip your hat to the group right now,” said Graham, whose Komets participated in five fights against Cincinnati. “The team showed you a lot of team toughness and it was a character win. Cincinnati was coming in very hot and very confident and with very good goaltending, and we did a very good job of handling it.”

While the Komets have uncharacteristically been outshot in the first periods of their recent games, they would like to polish up their defense more than anything. They have given up three or more goals in six of their last seven games.

