Wings down K's, split 2-game set

Goaltender Eric Hartzell stopped 30 of 32 shots, but he was foiled by Tanner Sorenson’s power-play goal 6:09 into the third period as the Komets lost 2-1 to the Kalamazoo Wings in front of 2,210 fans Saturday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

It was only the third time the Komets have lost to the Wings in the last 13 meetings over two seasons. That included the Komets’ 4-2 victory Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets got 25 saves from Garrett Hartus.

The Komets (13-6-3), who were playing their fourth game in five days, had come into the night on a 4-0-1 run. Kalamazoo (8-14-2), which had lost eight of its previous 10 games, got 20 saves from Nick Riopel.

The Komets took a 1-0 lead on their fourth shot of the game, 8:23 into the first period, when forward Garrett Thompson sent a pass from the left wing that was redirected into the net by forward Devin Mantha.

After playing one man short of a full 18-player lineup, the Komets had a full roster Saturday with the addition of forward Stephon Thorne, who had played for them from 2011 to ’13 and helped them to a championship in the now-defunct Central Hockey League.

The Komets were still without forwards Jamie Schaafsma (concussion), Taylor Crunk (leg), Gabriel Desjardins (nose), Trevor Cheek (in higher-level American Hockey League) and Brady Vail (AHL), defensemen Gabriel Beaupre (concussion) and Curtis Leonard (ankle), and goalie Pat Nagle (ankle).

The Wings tied it at 1 on a Justin Taylor goal 2:18 into the second period.