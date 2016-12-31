Komets vs. Toledo Dec. 31

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Kyle Thomas of the Komets has a shot against Toledo goalie Jake Paterson but can't punch it in, 2nd period, Saturday.
Mike Cazzola of the Komets leads the pack down the ice, 2nd period, Saturday.
Komets Kyle Thomas, left, and Mike Embach celebrate Thomas' goal against Toledo, 1st period, Saturday.
Mason Baptista of the Komets looks for an opening as Dane Walters of Toledo gives chase, 2nd period, Saturday.
David Friedmann of the Komets turns around Nolan Zajac of Toledo, 1st period, Saturday.
Mike Cazzola of the Komets has the puck behind the Toledo net, 1st period, Saturday.
Mike Embach of the Komets gets hit from behind by Tylor Spink of Toledo, 2nd period, Saturday.
Komets goalie Garrett Bartus faces AJ Jenks of Toledo as Komet Jason Binkley closes in, 1st period, Saturday.
Play stops as Komets goalie Garrett Bartus recovers after stopping a power play shot from Toledo, 2nd period, Saturday.
Tylor Spink of Toledo pins Shawn Szydlowski of the Komets on the boards, 2nd period, Saturday.
Komets goalie Garrett Bartus stops a Toledo shot as Komet Shawn Szydlowski closes in, 1st period, Saturday.
Kyle Thomas of the Komets tries to get by Nolan Zajac of Toledo, 2nd period, Saturday.