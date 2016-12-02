'Papi' jinxes Mad Ants, who lose 1st game

Sorry, Papi, the Mad Ants won’t be undefeated this season.

While Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard, part of the ESPN show “Highly Questionable,” had gained some attention and many laughs for predicting the Mad Ants wouldn’t lose a game, they fell 109-107 on Thursday to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario.

But the Mad Ants (6-1), off to the best start in franchise history, didn’t go down easily to Raptors 905 (4-2).

Down seven points with 4:06 to play, the Mad Ants got within three with 29.1 seconds remaining on Julyan Stone’s 3-pointer from the corner. After Nick Zeisloft intercepted a bad Fred VanVleet pass, the Mad Ants survived a jump ball and an officials’ review for possession when the ball went out of bounds, but Fort Wayne missed three shots to tie it and got only a Stone free throw to finish the game in front of 1,434 fans.

Travis Leslie led Fort Wayne with 20 points and nine rebounds. Stone and Trey McKinney Jones had 18 apiece. And rookie Jordan Loyd had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, two days after the Mad Ants won 121-103 at the Hershey Centre.

Will Sheehey, a former player with Indiana University and the Mad Ants, made 10 of 14 shots for 23 points to lead Raptors 905. C.J. Leslie had 16 points. VanVleet had 15 points and 10 assists. And another former Fort Wayne player, Bruno Caboclo, had 12 points and five rebounds.

The Mad Ants led by as many as 15, after a McKinney Jones layup made it 61-46 with 40.4 seconds left in the second quarter. A Caboclo finger roll tied it at 72 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Fort Wayne plays host to the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. Saturday.