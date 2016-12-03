'Tested' point guard boosts Mad Ants

Julyan Stone has been the veteran leader and prolific point guard the Mad Ants had been after for more than year. Through seven games – of which the Mad Ants have won six – Stone is averaging 10.9 points, 10.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds

“I feel like I’m battle-tested,” said Stone, 27, who has played in 51 NBA games with Denver and Toronto between 2011 and 2014. “I’ve played against a lot of people. I knew coming here, Coach was going to put me at point guard and kind of let me be a player-coach on the court. I’m an extension of him on the court. It allows me to play the game and make the game easier.”

The Mad Ants are coming off their first loss of the season, 109-107 to Raptors 905 on Thursday night in Mississauga, Ontario, and will play host to the Windy City Bulls (4-3) at 7 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

While Stone has stood out with his multifaceted play – a week ago, he was averaging almost a triple-double – he has had plenty of help as Fort Wayne has gotten off the best start in its 10 seasons.

Travis Leslie is averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. Alex Poythress, a rookie, is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. Stephan Hicks is averaging 15.3 points. Another rookie, Jordan Loyd, has 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

It could be an unprecedented amount of depth for the Mad Ants, who won the 2014 championship, reached the 2015 finals but went 20-30 and missed the playoffs last season.

“I said it from the first day Jordan got here that he could play. He’s under control and he’s a smooth scorer,” Stone said. “We’ve got guys who don’t play much, (like E. Victor) Nickerson, who are amazing. We’re so deep. We can play 10 deep. So it’s hard sometimes for coach (to get everyone playing time).

“Everybody comes in and the way we approach the game, it’s business. We’ve got 10 or 11 guys who battle at practice and make it harder in practice than I think it is during the games.”

Coach Steve Gansey was named the D-League Coach of the Month after Fort Wayne went 6-0 in November. Tonight will be Pacers Night – the NBA’s Indiana Pacers own and operate the Mad Ants – and mascot Boomer will be at the Coliseum while students with an A or equivalent grade get a free ticket through Report Card Night.

On Windy City’s roster is Jon Octeus, a former Purdue player, who is averaging only 11.3 minutes and 1 point per game. He and his teammates may have a tough time containing Stone and his statistical production.

“It feels good. It’s just my style of play,” Stone said. “I can’t take credit. My teammates make shots. If they don’t make shots, I don’t get assists. If my bigs don’t box out, I don’t get the steals and rebounds, which I can do quite a bit.”

Stone said neither he nor his teammates care about who gets the big stats, as long as the Mad Ants win.

“We have a great group of guys, and they’re not worried about the stats at the end of the game,” he said.

