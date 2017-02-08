'Total team effort' propels Mad Ants

In their second game with Jarrod Uthoff in action, and with Georges Niang on loan from the Indiana Pacers, the Mad Ants needed a seamless fit.

Did they ever get it Tuesday night, using coordinated play in all facets and a balanced scoring effort to secure a 105-92 win over Raptors 905 at Memorial Coliseum in a contest critical to their hopes of winning the Eastern Conference’s Central Division.

“Total team effort,” Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey said. “Everybody that played. We were prepared, and kudos to the players for executing the game plan offensively and defensively.”

Niang, who had played in only 21 games at the NBA level prior to Monday’s reassignment, continued his success in D-League stints by scoring 11 points, and Uthoff had 15 points, six rebounds and six blocks against the club that traded him to Fort Wayne 10 days earlier.

“A good win,” Uthoff said. “The way we shared the ball and played offensively and defensively was fantastic. Great group of guys here that welcomed me in, and it’s been a smooth transition.”

The Mad Ants (19-10) went ahead by 15 in the second quarter and controlled the majority of Tuesday’s proceedings en route to splitting their four-game season series with division-leading Raptors 905 (22-9).

All-Star Alex Poythress had 20 points and six rebounds for the Mad Ants, while Travis Leslie added 18 points and eight boards. Ben Bentil contributed 15 points, and Julyan Stone finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Niang knocked down a 3-pointer for the first points of the game by either team and wound up with nine points by the end of the first quarter, when Fort Wayne led 21-19. It was a clean quarter with only two fouls combined, and neither side attempted a free throw.

After Raptors 905 went ahead 23-21 early in the second, the Mad Ants went on a 9-0 run that forced coach Jerry Stackhouse to use a timeout with 7:09 until halftime. The burst was capped by Nick Zeisloft’s 3 from the right wing.

Leslie’s one-handed putback jam made it 32-25, and the Mad Ants later unleashed a 13-3 spurt for a 45-30 advantage. Uthoff canned a baseline turnaround with a hand in his face and drilled a 3 to finish off that run.

“Coach said it best, everybody stepped up,” Poythress said. “I don’t think anybody on our team had a bad game.”

Fort Wayne’s 49-40 halftime lead dwindled as the third quarter went on, with Raptors 905 pulling within six on multiple occasions, but the Mad Ants regained their 15-point lead before settling for a 75-62 advantage entering the mostly anticlimactic fourth quarter.

“Georges and Jarrod are high-IQ players,” Gansey said. “Them coming to us toward the middle or end of the year, we want to bring those kinds of players in. We play with a lot of randomness and spacing, but we try to get them involved as quickly as possible.”

Notes: Former Indiana University and Mad Ants forward Will Sheehey, averaging 10.6 points in 27 games for Raptors 905, did not play due to a hamstring injury. … Another former IU and Mad Ants forward, Christian Watford, sent away by Fort Wayne in the deal for Uthoff, finished with two points in 12 minutes.

